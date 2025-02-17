Ludvig Aberg overtakes two former major champions to enter top-5 world ranking after Genesis Invitational win

Ludvig Aberg fired a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Genesis Invitational to secure a one-shot win over Maverick McNealy. This victory helped him break into the top five of the world rankings, surpassing major champions Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama.

Ad

Aberg was ranked 7th in the OWGR ahead of the week at Torrey Pines South Course. Morikawa was ranked 4th but slipped to 5th after tying for 17th this week. Matsuyama finished one stroke better than the two-time major champion but dropped to 6th in the latest OWGR update.

Ludvig Aberg had previously reached 4th place in June last year, marking the highest OWGR ranking of his career, but he fell to 6th by the end of the season. However, this week's result has once again placed him inside the top five.

Ad

Trending

According to the latest OWGR, Scottie Scheffler continues to hold the top spot despite a slow start to the season. He is followed by Xander Schauffele, who has been out of action due to injury. Rory McIlroy, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, is ranked third.

Here's a look at the current top 50 players in the OWGR (As of February 17)

Scottie Scheffler: 14.7084 Xander Schauffele: 8.7461 Rory McIlroy: 8.5423 Ludvig Aberg: 6.3725 Collin Morikawa: 5.7389 Hideki Matsuyama: 5.6249 Wyndham Clark: 4.0086 Tyrrell Hatton: 3.7438 Justin Thomas: 3.6807 Tommy Fleetwood: 3.6672 Viktor Hovland: 3.6159 Patrick Cantlay: 3.6130 Bryson DeChambeau: 3.6024 Maverick McNealy: 3.5348 Keegan Bradley: 3.4075 Robert MacIntyre: 3.3710 Russell Henley: 3.3332 Sepp Straka: 3.2820 Shane Lowry: 3.2325 Sahith Theegala: 3.1536 Billy Horschel: 3.0853 Sungjae Im: 3.0548 Thomas Detry: 2.9072 Tom Kim: 2.7947 Adam Scott: 2.7922 Tony Finau: 2.7323 Sam Burns: 2.7192 Nick Taylor: 2.6539 Aaron Rai: 2.6486 Akshay Bhatia: 2.5717 Nick Dunlap: 2.4782 Byeong Hun An: 2.4190 Jason Day: 2.3906 Harris English: 2.3286 Brian Harman: 2.3100 Max Greyserman: 2.2925 Justin Rose: 2.2774 Denny McCarthy: 2.2574 Taylor Pendrith: 2.2412 J.T. Poston: 2.2261 Lucas Glover: 2.1978 Matthieu Pavon: 2.1879 Rasmus Højgaard: 2.1774 Austin Eckroat: 2.1742 Nicolás Echavarría: 2.1229 Cameron Young: 2.1142 Cameron Davis: 2.0860 Davis Thompson: 2.0850 Corey Conners: 2.0839 Stephan Jäger: 2.0705

Ad

"Best feeling in golf," - Ludvig Aberg reflects on his win at the Genesis Invitational

During the winner's press conference, Ludvig Aberg reflected on his win at the Genesis Invitational. He said that it felt like a comeback after recently suffering from illness.

"I sort of felt like I wasn't really myself, wasn't feeling great, wasn't swinging great, sort of struggled a bit at home last week with how I was playing," he said. "Was nice to come here sort of starting to feel like myself again and physically getting there.

Ad

"It means a lot. This is the best feeling in golf and to be able to do what I did today is definitely going to help me going forward in the future," he added.

Aberg earned a $4 million paycheck for his biggest win so far and also jumped to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback