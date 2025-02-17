  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Ludvig Aberg overtakes two former major champions to enter top-5 world ranking after Genesis Invitational win

Ludvig Aberg overtakes two former major champions to enter top-5 world ranking after Genesis Invitational win

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 17, 2025 13:15 GMT
GOLF: FEB 16 PGA The Genesis Invitational - Source: Getty
Ludvig Aberg celebrates The Genesis Invitational win (Image Source: Getty)

Ludvig Aberg fired a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Genesis Invitational to secure a one-shot win over Maverick McNealy. This victory helped him break into the top five of the world rankings, surpassing major champions Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama.

Ad

Aberg was ranked 7th in the OWGR ahead of the week at Torrey Pines South Course. Morikawa was ranked 4th but slipped to 5th after tying for 17th this week. Matsuyama finished one stroke better than the two-time major champion but dropped to 6th in the latest OWGR update.

Ludvig Aberg had previously reached 4th place in June last year, marking the highest OWGR ranking of his career, but he fell to 6th by the end of the season. However, this week's result has once again placed him inside the top five.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the latest OWGR, Scottie Scheffler continues to hold the top spot despite a slow start to the season. He is followed by Xander Schauffele, who has been out of action due to injury. Rory McIlroy, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, is ranked third.

Here's a look at the current top 50 players in the OWGR (As of February 17)

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 14.7084
  2. Xander Schauffele: 8.7461
  3. Rory McIlroy: 8.5423
  4. Ludvig Aberg: 6.3725
  5. Collin Morikawa: 5.7389
  6. Hideki Matsuyama: 5.6249
  7. Wyndham Clark: 4.0086
  8. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.7438
  9. Justin Thomas: 3.6807
  10. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.6672
  11. Viktor Hovland: 3.6159
  12. Patrick Cantlay: 3.6130
  13. Bryson DeChambeau: 3.6024
  14. Maverick McNealy: 3.5348
  15. Keegan Bradley: 3.4075
  16. Robert MacIntyre: 3.3710
  17. Russell Henley: 3.3332
  18. Sepp Straka: 3.2820
  19. Shane Lowry: 3.2325
  20. Sahith Theegala: 3.1536
  21. Billy Horschel: 3.0853
  22. Sungjae Im: 3.0548
  23. Thomas Detry: 2.9072
  24. Tom Kim: 2.7947
  25. Adam Scott: 2.7922
  26. Tony Finau: 2.7323
  27. Sam Burns: 2.7192
  28. Nick Taylor: 2.6539
  29. Aaron Rai: 2.6486
  30. Akshay Bhatia: 2.5717
  31. Nick Dunlap: 2.4782
  32. Byeong Hun An: 2.4190
  33. Jason Day: 2.3906
  34. Harris English: 2.3286
  35. Brian Harman: 2.3100
  36. Max Greyserman: 2.2925
  37. Justin Rose: 2.2774
  38. Denny McCarthy: 2.2574
  39. Taylor Pendrith: 2.2412
  40. J.T. Poston: 2.2261
  41. Lucas Glover: 2.1978
  42. Matthieu Pavon: 2.1879
  43. Rasmus Højgaard: 2.1774
  44. Austin Eckroat: 2.1742
  45. Nicolás Echavarría: 2.1229
  46. Cameron Young: 2.1142
  47. Cameron Davis: 2.0860
  48. Davis Thompson: 2.0850
  49. Corey Conners: 2.0839
  50. Stephan Jäger: 2.0705
Ad

"Best feeling in golf," - Ludvig Aberg reflects on his win at the Genesis Invitational

During the winner's press conference, Ludvig Aberg reflected on his win at the Genesis Invitational. He said that it felt like a comeback after recently suffering from illness.

"I sort of felt like I wasn't really myself, wasn't feeling great, wasn't swinging great, sort of struggled a bit at home last week with how I was playing," he said. "Was nice to come here sort of starting to feel like myself again and physically getting there.
Ad
"It means a lot. This is the best feeling in golf and to be able to do what I did today is definitely going to help me going forward in the future," he added.

Aberg earned a $4 million paycheck for his biggest win so far and also jumped to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी