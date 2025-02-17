Ludvig Aberg overtakes two former major champions to enter top-5 world ranking after Genesis Invitational win

Ludvig Aberg fired a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Genesis Invitational to secure a one-shot win over Maverick McNealy. This victory helped him break into the top five of the world rankings, surpassing major champions Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama.
Aberg was ranked 7th in the OWGR ahead of the week at Torrey Pines South Course. Morikawa was ranked 4th but slipped to 5th after tying for 17th this week. Matsuyama finished one stroke better than the two-time major champion but dropped to 6th in the latest OWGR update.
Ludvig Aberg had previously reached 4th place in June last year, marking the highest OWGR ranking of his career, but he fell to 6th by the end of the season. However, this week's result has once again placed him inside the top five.
According to the latest OWGR, Scottie Scheffler continues to hold the top spot despite a slow start to the season. He is followed by Xander Schauffele, who has been out of action due to injury. Rory McIlroy, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, is ranked third.
Here's a look at the current top 50 players in the OWGR (As of February 17)
- Scottie Scheffler: 14.7084
- Xander Schauffele: 8.7461
- Rory McIlroy: 8.5423
- Ludvig Aberg: 6.3725
- Collin Morikawa: 5.7389
- Hideki Matsuyama: 5.6249
- Wyndham Clark: 4.0086
- Tyrrell Hatton: 3.7438
- Justin Thomas: 3.6807
- Tommy Fleetwood: 3.6672
- Viktor Hovland: 3.6159
- Patrick Cantlay: 3.6130
- Bryson DeChambeau: 3.6024
- Maverick McNealy: 3.5348
- Keegan Bradley: 3.4075
- Robert MacIntyre: 3.3710
- Russell Henley: 3.3332
- Sepp Straka: 3.2820
- Shane Lowry: 3.2325
- Sahith Theegala: 3.1536
- Billy Horschel: 3.0853
- Sungjae Im: 3.0548
- Thomas Detry: 2.9072
- Tom Kim: 2.7947
- Adam Scott: 2.7922
- Tony Finau: 2.7323
- Sam Burns: 2.7192
- Nick Taylor: 2.6539
- Aaron Rai: 2.6486
- Akshay Bhatia: 2.5717
- Nick Dunlap: 2.4782
- Byeong Hun An: 2.4190
- Jason Day: 2.3906
- Harris English: 2.3286
- Brian Harman: 2.3100
- Max Greyserman: 2.2925
- Justin Rose: 2.2774
- Denny McCarthy: 2.2574
- Taylor Pendrith: 2.2412
- J.T. Poston: 2.2261
- Lucas Glover: 2.1978
- Matthieu Pavon: 2.1879
- Rasmus Højgaard: 2.1774
- Austin Eckroat: 2.1742
- Nicolás Echavarría: 2.1229
- Cameron Young: 2.1142
- Cameron Davis: 2.0860
- Davis Thompson: 2.0850
- Corey Conners: 2.0839
- Stephan Jäger: 2.0705
"Best feeling in golf," - Ludvig Aberg reflects on his win at the Genesis Invitational
During the winner's press conference, Ludvig Aberg reflected on his win at the Genesis Invitational. He said that it felt like a comeback after recently suffering from illness.
"I sort of felt like I wasn't really myself, wasn't feeling great, wasn't swinging great, sort of struggled a bit at home last week with how I was playing," he said. "Was nice to come here sort of starting to feel like myself again and physically getting there.
"It means a lot. This is the best feeling in golf and to be able to do what I did today is definitely going to help me going forward in the future," he added.
Aberg earned a $4 million paycheck for his biggest win so far and also jumped to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.