Ludvig Aberg recalls Tiger Woods’ ‘surreal’ 2008 putt after almost re-creating it at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods’ iconic putt on the 72nd hole of the 2008 US Open remain fresh in golf fans’ minds. Interestingly, the Genesis Invitational 2025, hosted by the 15x major champion, also came down to that putt on Sunday. While Ludvig Aberg’s putt was only about half the length of Woods’ in 2008, it did bring back memories.

Aberg approached his 6-foot, 9-inch birdie attempt and almost re-created Woods’ iconic putt while needing to hole to win the Genesis Invitational. Following this, the Swede recalled watching the 49-year-old’s legendary putt. The 25-year-old remembered being ‘around eight’ when Woods made the shot. He dubbed it ‘quite surreal’ and revealed being ecstatic to have talked to the latter about the shot.

Replying to a media query on whether he remembers Tiger Woods’ iconic US Open putt Ludvig Aberg said, as quoted by Tee Scripts:

“I must have been 8, so no, not really. I remember sort of watching the tournament. I don't vividly remember it, though. I do remember videos from it. Obviously, the putt that he made on 13 on Saturday and the putt on 18 when he won. But yeah, it's quite surreal. We talked about it sort of on the last green and I asked him if this was his favorite Tour stop. It's just surreal sort of talking to him about those things, yeah.”

For the unversed, Woods’ famous putt on the 72nd hole came during his playoff match against Rocco Mediate. The putt made on a front-right hole location. Interestingly, officials used the normal Sunday hole location for the Farmers Insurance Open at No. 18 for Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational, played three week ago at the venue. However, they opted for the 2008 U.S. Open location on Sunday to honor Woods, who also hosts the event.

Ludvig Aberg lauds 'GOAT' Tiger Woods

Ludvig Aberg rolled in the 7-footer for birdie on the famous 18 hole to close with a 6-under 66. He took a one-stroke victory over Maverick McNealy to win the competition. Aberg, who jumped to World No.4 in the Official World Golf Rankings after the win, reiterated that Tiger Woods’ famous putt was ‘little bit longer’ but admitted to having a ‘similar line’ to his. He dubbed it ‘pretty cool.’

Aberg went on to laud the ‘GOAT’ Woods after receiving the trophy from the latter at Torrey Pines.

He said, as quoted by PGATOUR.com:

“To win his (Tiger Woods’) event, he means so much to our game and to our tour, it's really cool, it means a lot. And he is the GOAT… It’s pretty cool. Everything he has done. Everyone who idolized him growing up. I was the same. I was watching Tiger videos on YouTube and watching every tournament I could. He means a lot to our game. To win his event is quite surreal.”

It is pertinent to note that the Genesis Invitational was moved to Torrey Pines from the its host course Riviera Country Club due to the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires. Notably, event host Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines, making it one of his best courses.

