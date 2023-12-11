Ludvig Aberg will likely have a new caddie at the 2023 Sentry Tournament. The Swedish golfer has seen a fast ascent up the golf leaderboard over the last season and alongside him has been Jack Clarke. However, next month, Aberg will reportedly have PGA Tour veteran caddie Joe Skovron.

Jack Clarke is LPGA Player Madelene Sagström's partner. Sagstrom and Ludvig Aberg teamed up at the Grant Thornton Invitational held last week, during which they commented on Clarke's future as a caddie. Sagstrom told Golf Channel’s Amy Rogers that Thornton would be Clarke's last tournament as a caddie for a while.

Jake Clarke will not be on Ludvig Aberg's or any other golfer's bag for some time. Soon after, several sources reported that Joe Skovron, who has caddied for golfers such as Rickie Fowler and Tom Kim, has been enlisted by Ludvig Aberg as his caddie. However, the reports are yet to be confirmed by Ludvig Aberg himself.

During Aberg's meteoric rise in 2023, the caddie by his side was Jack Clarke. The latter himself was a pro golfer before he turned to caddying and was beside Aberg during all of his victories.

Ludvig Aberg prepares for huge 2024 season with new caddie on the bag

Aberg won his first title at the 2023 Omega Masters just three months after turning pro. He then won his first ever PGA Tour event in November 2023 at the RSM Classic. He joined the European Ryder Cup team at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

Now, Joe Skovron will most likely be on his bag for the 2024 season. Skovron is a retired college golf coach and has been on the bag for over 50 major championships throughout his caddying career. Skovron is most widely known for his 13-year stint with Rickie Fowler.

Aberg has already cracked the top 30 in the Official World Golf Rankings but is yet to play a Major championship as a pro yet. The Swedish golfer has been called a generational talent by Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.