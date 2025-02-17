Ludvig Aberg reveals his American fast-food chain meal plan to celebrate the Genesis Invitational win

Following his epic Genesis Invitational win, Ludvig Aberg revealed that he was going to celebrate his success at the American fast-food chain In-N-Out. He said that since he wouldn’t be on the West Coast for long, he wanted to take advantage of it.
On Sunday, February 16, Aberg carded a 6-under 66 to claim the Genesis Invitational 2025. He aggregated at 12-under to post a one-shot win over Maverick McNealy.
During the post-round interview, Aberg was asked about his celebratory meal.
"Oh, good question," he replied. "I feel like this is my last day on the west coast for quite some time, so I think In-N-Out would be appropriate. I'm not going to be back on the west coast for a while, so I think I'll take advantage of that opportunity."
The Swedish star entered the final round two strokes back. He started with two birdies but bogeyed the next two holes. However, he didn’t look back after that and added six more birdies to secure his biggest win yet. This is Aberg’s second win on the PGA Tour and his first since the 2023 RSM Classic.
How much did Ludvig Aberg earn for winning the Genesis Invitational 2025?
The purse size for the 2025 Genesis Invitational was a whopping $20 million, and Ludvig Aberg bagged $4 million as the winner's share, his highest paycheck so far. Maverick McNealy received $2,200,000 for his runner-up finish.
Here's a look at the top earners at the Genesis Invitational:
- 1. Ludvig Aberg (-12): $4,000,000
- 2. Maverick McNealy (-11): $2,200,000
- T3. Scottie Scheffler (-9): $1,200,000
- T3. Patrick Rodgers (-9): $1,200,000
- T5. Tony Finau (-8): $736,500
- T5. Patrick Cantlay (-8): $736,500
- T5. Tommy Fleetwood (-8): $736,500
- T5. Denny McCarthy (-8): $736,500
- T9. Akshay Bhatia (-6): $566,667
- T9. Nick Taylor (-6): $566,667
- T9. Justin Thomas (-6): $566,667
- 12. Daniel Berger (-5): $472,000
- T13. Andrew Novak (-4): $384,250
- T13. Hideki Matsuyama (-4): $384,250
- T13. Michael Kim (-4): $384,250
- T13. Davis Thompson (-4): $384,250
- T17. Collin Morikawa (-3): $270,715
- T17. Sahith Theegala (-3): $270,715
- T17. Brian Harman (-3): $270,715
- T17. Kevin Yu (-3): $270,715
- T17. Jake Knapp (-3): $270,715
- T17. Nick Dunlap (-3): $270,715
- T17. Rory McIlroy (-3): $270,715
- T24. Corey Conners (-2): $164,858
- T24. Will Zalatoris (-2): $164,858
- T24. Max Greyserman (-2): $164,858
- T24. Sam Burns (-2): $164,858
- T24. Si Woo Kim (-2): $164,858
- T24. Seamus Power (-2): $164,858
- T24. Harris English (-2): $164,858
- T31. Lucas Glover (-1): $126,000
- T31. Wyndham Clark (-1): $126,000
- T31. Sam Stevens (-1): $126,000