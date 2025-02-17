Ludvig Aberg reveals his American fast-food chain meal plan to celebrate the Genesis Invitational win

Following his epic Genesis Invitational win, Ludvig Aberg revealed that he was going to celebrate his success at the American fast-food chain In-N-Out. He said that since he wouldn’t be on the West Coast for long, he wanted to take advantage of it.

On Sunday, February 16, Aberg carded a 6-under 66 to claim the Genesis Invitational 2025. He aggregated at 12-under to post a one-shot win over Maverick McNealy.

During the post-round interview, Aberg was asked about his celebratory meal.

"Oh, good question," he replied. "I feel like this is my last day on the west coast for quite some time, so I think In-N-Out would be appropriate. I'm not going to be back on the west coast for a while, so I think I'll take advantage of that opportunity."

The Swedish star entered the final round two strokes back. He started with two birdies but bogeyed the next two holes. However, he didn’t look back after that and added six more birdies to secure his biggest win yet. This is Aberg’s second win on the PGA Tour and his first since the 2023 RSM Classic.

How much did Ludvig Aberg earn for winning the Genesis Invitational 2025?

The purse size for the 2025 Genesis Invitational was a whopping $20 million, and Ludvig Aberg bagged $4 million as the winner's share, his highest paycheck so far. Maverick McNealy received $2,200,000 for his runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the top earners at the Genesis Invitational:

1. Ludvig Aberg (-12): $4,000,000

2. Maverick McNealy (-11): $2,200,000

T3. Scottie Scheffler (-9): $1,200,000

T3. Patrick Rodgers (-9): $1,200,000

T5. Tony Finau (-8): $736,500

T5. Patrick Cantlay (-8): $736,500

T5. Tommy Fleetwood (-8): $736,500

T5. Denny McCarthy (-8): $736,500

T9. Akshay Bhatia (-6): $566,667

T9. Nick Taylor (-6): $566,667

T9. Justin Thomas (-6): $566,667

12. Daniel Berger (-5): $472,000

T13. Andrew Novak (-4): $384,250

T13. Hideki Matsuyama (-4): $384,250

T13. Michael Kim (-4): $384,250

T13. Davis Thompson (-4): $384,250

T17. Collin Morikawa (-3): $270,715

T17. Sahith Theegala (-3): $270,715

T17. Brian Harman (-3): $270,715

T17. Kevin Yu (-3): $270,715

T17. Jake Knapp (-3): $270,715

T17. Nick Dunlap (-3): $270,715

T17. Rory McIlroy (-3): $270,715

T24. Corey Conners (-2): $164,858

T24. Will Zalatoris (-2): $164,858

T24. Max Greyserman (-2): $164,858

T24. Sam Burns (-2): $164,858

T24. Si Woo Kim (-2): $164,858

T24. Seamus Power (-2): $164,858

T24. Harris English (-2): $164,858

T31. Lucas Glover (-1): $126,000

T31. Wyndham Clark (-1): $126,000

T31. Sam Stevens (-1): $126,000

