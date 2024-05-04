Ludvig Aberg’s caddie reveals “once in a generation” chance to be on the Swedish wonderkid’s bag 

Ludvig Aberg, the World No. 6, has impressed everyone with his consistent performance. At the beginning of the year, the 24-year-old switched his caddie from Jack Clarke to veteran Joe Skovron.

Aberg split with Jack Clarke after the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational. The two started their partnership after the 24-year-old turned professional in June 2023 and chose Clarke as his caddie. The two together won the Omega European Masters and The RSM Classic last year.

Ludvig Aberg kicked off the 2024 season with veteran caddie Joe Skovron. Skovron was earlier on the bag with Rickie Fowler and Tim Kim. Recently, Joe Skovron while talking to GOLF's Subpar about his decision saying,

"That's not an easy decision. It's never an easy decision at all to make a switch in this profession, because it's more than just a job. You develop a relationship. You develop friendships. Over time, that always increases."

He further appreciated Aberg and said that he couldn't miss the opportunity. He said (via Golf.com),

"Lud(vig) is just one of those jobs that you feel like comes around once in a generation. I felt like I had to take it."

When asked how the job is going for him, Skovron said,

"So far, so good. I'm just really excited about it."

Since Skovron has been on the bag with Ludvig Aberg, the Swede has finished as the runner-up in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and 2024 Masters Tournament.

A look at Ludvig Aberg's performance in 2024

After partnering with Joe Skovron, Ludvig Aberg has performed splendidly in the 2024 season. He has had five top-10 finishes in the ten tournaments he has played in the year.

Ludvig Aberg started with a T47 and T30 at the Sentry and Sony Open respectively. He soon had his first T10 finish at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego where he finished T9. He became a runner-up at the second signature event of the year, the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. He was one stroke behind the winner Wyndham Clark.

Aberg's next top-10 finish came at the 2024 Players Championship after finishing 8th. He performed magnificently at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club. He finished as a runner-up, four strokes behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

Aberg had credited his coach Joe Skovron for his performance at Augusta. He then said (via Augusta Chronicle),

"I think what me and Joe have been doing, we're both very disciplined. We’re not trying to force anything. We're not trying to go for pins, and we're not trying to make decisions that will cost us, I guess. We're trying to take calculated risks all the time."

Ludvig Aberg's performance in the 2024 season is as follows:

The Sentry: T47 (279 (-13))

Sony Open in Hawaii: T30 (271 (-9))

Farmers Insurance Open: T9 (279 (-9))

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 2 (200 (-16))

The Genesis Invitational: T19 (278 (-6))

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T25 (288 (E))

THE PLAYERS Championship: 8 (274 (-14))

Valero Texas Open: T14 (283 (-5))

Masters Tournament: 2 (281 (-7))

RBC Heritage: T10 (272 (-12))

Ludvig Aberg will be next on the field at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled from May 9 to 12 at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club.