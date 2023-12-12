Ludvig Aberg switches caddie ahead of the 2024 PGA Tour season

Ludvig Aberg is set to switch his caddie for the upcoming season of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Since beginning his professional golf career in June 2023, the Ryder Cup hero has been the buzz of the town.

Within months of turning pro, Aberg had the taste of victory and was one of the captain's picks for the European team that won the 2023 Ryder Cup. Before the tour's 2024 season officially began, he decided to replace his caddie, as reported by Golfchannel.com (h/t NBC Sports).

Since Aberg began his professional career, he has collaborated with an Englishman, Jack Clarke. However, he will now be joined by Joe Skovron, the former caddie of Rickie Fowler, for the next season, starting at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Notably, Clarke is dating LPGA Tour professional Madelene Sagstrom, who recently teamed up with Aberg at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational Open. The Englishman was looped for both of his victories on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour and also carried his bag at the Ryder Cup.

However, last week's Grant Thornton Invitational was the last time Clarke was with Aberg. Ludvig Aberg's new caddie, Joe Skovron, is a well-respected bagman and has worked with PGA Tour superstars including Fowler and Tom Kim.

Ludvig Aberg's professional career

Ludvig Aberg made his professional debut in June 2023, following a prosperous amateur career that saw him reach the top of the Official World Amateur Golf Ranking. His first start as a professional resulted in a T25 finish at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour.

The 24-year-old Swede finished in the top 10 for the first time at the John Deere Classic, capping off a strong start to his professional career. He tied for fourth place in the tournament's results. He did, however, finish T64 at the 3M Open Championship after missing the cut in the previous tournament.

Aberg's first professional victory came in September 2023, when he won the Omega European Masters. At the competition, he shot 64-67-66-64 for four rounds, winning by two strokes over Alexander Bjork.

Aberg won his first event on the PGA Tour at the RSM Classic last month. He finished with a score of 29-under after playing four rounds of 67-64-61-61, finishing ahead of Mackenzie Hughes by four strokes.

This season, the Swedish golfer has four top-10 finishes and two wins. He faced off against Ben Griffin, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, and Scott Stallings in a playoff after finishing in a tie for first place at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship. However, List won the tournament with a birdie on the first extra hole.

Last week, Ludvig Aberg participated in the Grant Thornton Invitational, a mixed golf competition, and along with his teammate Madelene Savstrom, finished T3.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Ludvig Aberg played on the PGA Tour in 2023:

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T24

Valspar Championship: T61

RBC Canadian Open: T25

Travelers Championship: T24

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T40

John Deere Classic: T4

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

3M Open: T64

Wyndham Championship: T14

Ryder Cup: 1

Sanderson Farms Championship: PT2

Shriners Children's Open: T13

World Wide Technology Championship: T10

The RSM Classic: 1

Grant Thornton Invitational: T3