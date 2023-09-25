Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom has been playing on the LPGA Tour for some time now. No one is a bigger supporter when she is on course than her boyfriend Jack Clarke. The couple is not only in a romantic relationship, but also share their love for golf.

Jack Clarke is a golf coach and is associated with the Rayleigh Club. He is also a caddie on the LPGA Tour and used to be a professional golfer. Clarke has also witten many books and articles about golf, gathering experience over several years of work.

Clarke was intrigued by the game of golf from a very young age, and stated taking is seriously at the age of 12. While he did try to turn pro at the age of 18, a slew of injuries prevented him from advancing and forced him to retire at the age of 27.

Since then, he has found cadyding as a way to keep himself involved in the sport and spend time on the green with people who have the same passion as him. Over the years he has worked with a lot of players, including sir Nick Faldo.

Madelene Sagstrom on the other hand began golf at a really young age, winning the likes of the Swedish Junior Stroke-play Championship and the French International Lady Junior Championship.

How Madelene Sagstrom and Jack Clarke met

Madelene Sagstrom and Clarke first crossed paths at Lousiana State University (LSU). With both of them sharing the same passion for golf, they soon became good friends and began competing together professionally.

They began their relationship in 2017, and have since then been together. In 2022, the couple went one step further and got engaged. On November 18, 2022, Madelene Sagstrom posted a photo with her partner captioned:

"What a way to leave my 20s, the best birthday surprise ever! here’s to many more birthdays and anniversaries."

Clarke often caddies for Sagstrom during tournaments, as the couple enjoys sharing their pasison and love for the sport. Currently, Clarke is caddying for Ludvig Aberg, a Swedish golfer who has made waves in the golf world in his rookie year.