2023 Solheim Cup field and player rankings explored

The 2023 Solheim Cup is all set to begin from September 22 at the Finca Cortesin Golf & Spa in Malaga, Anadalucia, Spain. The stage is set for the European team to try and defend their title against the US team.

The tournament will feature four Foursome matches in the morning and four Fourball matches in the afternoon on the first two days, and all single matches on the final day. While the US team will be captained by Stacy Lewis, the Europe Team will see Suzzane Pettersen lead the charge.

Following are the US and Europe teams and their rankings explored.

Field and player rankings for 2023 Solheim Cup: Team US

Morgan Pressel, Natalie Gulbis and Angela Stanford will headline as vice-captains for the 2023 US team. The 12 members will consist of the following:

Lilia Vu: World No. 2

Lilia Vu is in top form this year, winning the 2023 Chevron Championship and the AIG Women’s Open. This will be her first appearance at the Solheim Cup.

Nelly Korda: World No. 3

Nelly Korda needs no introduction, as her record speaks for herself. The 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner has represented team USA twice, in 2019 and 2021 with a record of 5-2-1.

Allisen Corpuz: World No. 10

The 25-year-old won the 2023 US Women's Open, and will be making her first appearance at the binneal tournament. She has previously represented team US at the Palmer Cup and the Walker Cup.

Megan Khang: World No. 14

This is Megan Khang's fourth appearance as a part of team USA, previously playing in 2017, 2019 and 2021 with a record of 1-3-2.

Jennifer Kupcho: World No. 29

The winner of the 2022 Chevron Championship Jennifer Kupcho represented the team in 2021, with a record of 2-1-1. While her performance this year has not been the greatest, she is expected to do well at the Solheim Cup, just like last time.

Danielle Kang: World No. 33

The 6 time LPGA Tour winner won the 2017 Women's PGA Championship. She has been a part of Team USA three times in the past, in 2017, 2019 and 2021, with a notable record of 5-7-0.

Andrea Lee: World No. 38

Andrea Lee has represented USA at the Junior Ryder Cup, Junior Solheim Cup and Curtis Cup, and will now make her Solheim Cup debut this year.

Lexi Thompson: World No. 26

Lexi Thompson is an 11 time LPGA Tour winner including a win at the 2014 Chevron Championship. This will be her impressive sixth consecutive appearance at the Cup, having previously played in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 with a record of 6-6-7.

Rose Zhang: World No. 32

Rose Zhang has taken the golf world by storm, winning the very first tournament that she debuted in as a pro. Her impressive performance has landed her a spot on the US team, just months after her turning pro.

Ally Ewing: World No. 30

Ally Ewing has won on the LPGA Tour three times. This year, she was the captain's pick for the US team and will be going for her third Cup. She previously performed in 2019 and 2021 with a record of 2-5-1.

Cheyenne Knight: World No. 49

This will be Knight's debut at the binneal tournament, with her golf season looking upwards this year.

Angel Yin: World No. 34

Angel Yin has played with team USA twice before, once in 2017 and then in 2019. She will tee it up again this year, with a current record of 3-2-1.

Field and player rankings for 2023 Solheim Cup: Team Europe

Laura Davies, Anna Nordqvist (who will double as vice-captain/player) and Caroline Martens will be the vice-captains for team Europe.The 12 members will consist of the following:

Celine Boutier: World No. 5

The Frenchwoman has impressed the world with her golfing skills this year, picking up a win at the 2023 Evian Championship. She has played in the Solheim Cup in 2019 and 2021, with an impressive record of 5-1-1.

Anna Nordqvist: World No. 39

The vice-captain/player for the European team has three major titles under her belt, including the 2021 AIG Women’s Open, 2017 Evian, 2016 U.S. Women’s Open. This will be her eighth consecutive appearance, having previously played from 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021. With a record of 14-10-3, she certainly brings the experience that the team requires.

Maja Stark: World No. 40

With one LPGA win and 6 LET wins under her belt, Maja Stark will be making her very first appearance representing team Europe at the Cup.

Charley Hull: World No. 8

Charley Hull has represented team Europe five times previously, in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021. With two LPGA wins to her name, she has a Cup record of 11-5-3.

Leonia Maguire: World No. 17

This will be Maguire's second time representing team Europe at the Solheim Cup, with her 2021 record of 4-0-1 being a rather impressive one.

Georgia Hall: World No. World No. 16

One of the automatic qualifiers this year, the 2018 AIG Women’s Open will tee it off with team Europe for the fourth team. She previously played in 2017, 2019 and 2021, with a record of 7-5-1.

Linn Grant: World No. 15

Linn Grant caught the eye of the world in 2022, winning four LET events. Winning her first ever LPGA title in 2023, this will be her first appearance at the Solheim Cup.

Carlota Ciganda: World No. 28

The Spaniard has more than enough experience at the Solheim Cup, and will be making her sixth appearance this year. She has previously played in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021, with an overall record of 7-8-4.

Madelene Sagstrom: World No. 45

Madelene Sagstrom did not have the season that she wanted this year, but as one of the captain's picks, she will be going to the Solheim Cup. This will be her third appearance, having previously played in 2017 and 2021 with a record of 2-4-0.

Gemma Dryburgh: World No. 55

Dryburgh will be making her debut with team Europe this year, with one LPGA Tour win under her belt.

Emily Kristine Pedersen: World No. 121

Emily Kristine Pedersen has had a rough couple of years on the LPGA Tour. However, she has previously played for team Europe in 2017 and 2021, with a track record of 3-4-1, which she will be hoping to improve.

Caroline Hedwall: World No. 122

Caroline Hedwall has previously played at the Solheim Cup in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019 with a record of 8-6-1. Her experience will make her a key part of tema Europe this year.