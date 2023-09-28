“A generational talent” and one of the Ryder Cup members, Ludvig Aberg is currently in Rome, all set to play his first-ever Ryder Cup competition on Friday, September 29. He is one of the finest golfers currently who fortunately got a chance to represent his nation in this prestigious tournament without winning a single Major competition.

The intriguing part is that Ludvig Aberg turned professional this year only. However, due to his recent performances and a European tour win, captain Luke Donald selected him for the upcoming tournament. The young talented golfer was recently spotted with a woman at the Ryder Cup gala. And since then, everyone wants to know more about her.

An athlete by profession, Olivia Peet was pictured on the Spanish steps with the 23-year-old golfer. This suggests that both are dating each other. The duo is said to have first met while studying in America.

Peet was born in Manchester, England. Before moving to America, she was already interested in tennis and was even ranked in the top ten players list in England. In one of her Instagram posts, she shared a photo of her with her team from Texas Tech University that reads, “RR4L” (Red Raiders for life.)”

Additionally, the talented tennis player has made the final of the U16 British Nationals. She also served as a captain for the Queenswood Girls School in London. Along with her team, she triumphed in three National School Championships.

A detailed look into the career of Olivia Peet

When Peet graduated from the university, she had won 73 singles and 71 doubles matches. Moreover, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) has ranked her 115th in singles. She has even won a handful of honors for her amazing talent.

This includes All-Big 12 Second Team Singles for the year 2023 and Big 12 Champion at No. 5 Singles for the year 2021, among others. The talented athlete has appeared on the Texas Women's Tennis and Texas Tech Red Raiders social media channels respectively this year.

Peet's father Chris, is a former tennis professional. Currently, he serves as a coach. He is also very proud of his daughter and is often seen sharing her results on the X platform.

Additionally, the Ryder Cup starts tomorrow, and we may see more of the pair's photos together as long as they are in Rome.