Ludvig Aberg secures Ryder Cup spot with one game-changing gear adjustment

Ludvig Aberg's professional career has only just taken off, but he is already flying high. In just three months he has earned six Top 25s, including his first victory, and the call to the Ryder Cup. A component of his equipment has played an essential role in this.

The 'rookie sensation' of world men's golf, Ludvig Aberg, made his professional debut in June 2023, and did so in style. The first missed cut in his professional career (and only one so far) came four weeks after his debut, at his fifth start: the Scottish Open.

There, Ludvig Aberg realized that his putter was not being as effective as he needed it to be, and decided it was time for a change of equipment. Up to that point, and since 2015, Aberg had been using an Odyssey Works Versa One putter.

The strategy was to go to Odyssey to evaluate options for upgrading his club, based on Ludvig Aberg's own specifications. After a visit to the company's facilities, the player left with a wide assortment of blades with different designs, styles and possibilities, to be tested.

This occurred around the time the 3M Open was underway (July 2023), in which Aberg finished T60. By the time of the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour season for the Swede, he had largely regained his comfort with the putter. This was reflected in his T14 finish there.

Ludvig Aberg and the Odyssey White Hot Versa One putter

Among the clubs made available to Ludvig Aberg by Odyssey was a White Hot Versa One that the player chose to use in the D+D Real Czech Masters. It seems to have been the start of a long relationship.

Not only did Aberg finish T4 there, but he did so with outstanding putting stats that were well above the tournament average (putt average of 29 and put per Greens In Regulations of 1.7).

Not surprisingly, he gave the White Hot Versa One another chance at the Omega European Masters and the result could not have been better. With it, Aberg posted in Switzerland a putt average of 29.8 and a putts per GIR of 1.8, which led to his first professional victory.

As Cody Hale, Odyssey's representative to the PGA Tour, told Golf.com, the White Hot Versa One putter integrates the same technologies as the previous club used by Aberg. The company focused on modifying some elements of the design to bring it closer to the player's preferences for sound and feel.

It may seem like a small item, but it certainly is not. It is widely known that a minimal change in players' clubs, even if it is just their color design or a couple of millimeters more or less on the shaft, can mean a substantial influence on the quality of their game. Aberg can be an example of this.