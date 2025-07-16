Ludvig Aberg has a special guest to spend ‘a day’ at Portrush ahead of the Open Championship

Ludvig Aberg is gearing up for the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Recently, he and his mother, Mia Aberg, sat together on a wooden bench at Royal Portrush. The DP World Tour shared the moment in an Instagram photo on July 15.

The Instagram post is shared just before the start of the 153rd Open Championship, taking place July 17–20, 2025, in Northern Ireland. The caption of this post read:

“A day at The Open with mum ❤,”

Born on October 31, 1999, in Eslov, Sweden, Ludvig is the son of Mia, a paralegal, and Johan Aberg, a recreational golfer who worked in construction-vehicle parts. He also has an older sister, Linnea. When he was eight, Johan introduced him to golf at Eslov Golf Club, even bribing him with ice cream to stay and practice an extra hour.

Though he played football in his early teens, by 13 he chose to focus entirely on golf. By late in his amateur career, he had spent 29 weeks as the world’s No. 1 amateur golfer. He attended Texas Tech, where he won the Big 12 Championship twice and earned both the prestigious Ben Hogan Award in 2022 and 2023.

Turning professional in June 2023, he made an instant impact. In August, he won the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour. Later that year, he joined Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, making history as the first rookie to play in it before ever appearing in a major.

Building Momentum into Portrush. In early 2025, Aberg claimed his second PGA Tour title at the Genesis Invitational, vaulting into the world’s top 5. Just weeks before Portrush, he delivered a solid performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing tied for 8th at nine-under. With that, let's learn about the 2025 Open Championship in detail.

The Open Championship 2025

The 2025 Open Championship will take place from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. This is the third time the famous course will host the event, and the first time since 2019, when Shane Lowry won in front of a home crowd. Known as golf’s oldest major, The Open will feature top players from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf.

This year, 19 LIV Golfers have qualified for the tournament, including past major winners and rising stars. Three more players earned their spots on Sunday, July 13, after the Genesis Scottish Open. They are Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Højgaard, and Matti Schmid.

Their strong finishes secured their entry into this week’s major. Meanwhile, Si Woo Kim was added to the field after Ernie Els withdrew due to injury. Els, a two-time Open champion, had to pull out for the second straight year. With a strong field and a challenging links course, this year’s Open Championship promises to be one of the most exciting events of the season.

