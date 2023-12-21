“Ludvig Aberg is young & short sighted” – Fans react to Swede saying he turned down multiple LIV Golf offers

In his recent interview, Ludvig Aberg revealed that he once again turned down LIV Golf's contract, which was offered to him this autumn. Earlier, in February, he also mentioned that he had declined their offer last year.

The Swedish golfer earned his PGA Tour card in June after finishing as No. 1 in the PGA Tour University. In a breakthrough rookie season, he won two professional events and also played an important role in Europe's Ryder Cup win.

Touted as the next big thing, it was only natural for LIV to set their sights on him. However, Aberg has confirmed that he will continue to compete on the PGA Tour.

Aberg told SVT Sport, via Eurosport:

"When I look back, I am very confident in my decision. I will never chase money, what I do is compete. I did the right thing."

Aberg's decision to stick to the PGA Tour received various reactions from fans on social media. While many praised him for taking a stand against the Saudi-backed circuit, others felt he was making a big mistake in turning down the big paycheck. A few also predicted that he was just a couple of major wins away from changing his mind.

Here's a look at some of the responses on X (formerly Twitter):

"Ludvig is young & short sighted. He’ll see the light eventually."

"Guy’s been around for 6 months and he’s already a legend"

"Instant legend status. Well played."

"He will eventually wish he had taken the money when it takes him the rest of his career to not even make a quarter of it."

"Aren't pro golfers chasing money every week they compete?"

"Just means his number is not there yet. Plus he wants to win on PGAT and win a major first. It makes sense for him right now actually."

"I love the decision for us golf junkies. Thanks. You have a very bright future probably making 10 to 20 million a year on and off the course. Good luck next year."

"This is a good way to get the saudis to pump the offer 100 mill."

"What a stud!"

"So Rahm is a one off. Aberg is a lock to be the next superstar in golf and he clearly gets it. It’s about competing and legacy. LIV has none of that. Well done young man!"

"In other words, a true competitor that doesn't want to play exhibition matches for a bunch of oil baron thugs? He knows where all the true records and history reside. Gonna follow this young man. Hope he has a grand career."

"He’s got plenty of time to chase money. Which he will. There isn’t a professional athlete in the world that choses not to maximize their value."

"Lol let him have a couple majors under his belt and he’s gone"

"LIV affords you the opportunity to be instantly rich and comfortable. The PGA tour allows anyone to have the opportunity to become a legend with hard work and determination. Good choice LA"

Where did Ludvig Aberg last compete at? The golfer's recent performance explored

Ludvig Aberg was last seen at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational, where he teamed up with fellow Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom. The duo finished third, aggregating at 24-under, just two strokes behind the winners, Lydia Ko and Jason Day.

Aberg's most recent PGA Tour appearance was at the RSM Classic, where he secured his first-ever title on the Tour after beating Mackenzie Hughes by four strokes. This victory marked his second professional win, following his success at the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour. The 24-year-old Swede is currently ranked 32nd in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).