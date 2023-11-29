Luke Donald confirmed to return as Captain for Team Europe at Ryder Cup 2025

It's official, Luke Donald is back as captain of Team Europe for the Ryder Cup. The winning captain from 2023 has been confirmed to keep his role heading into the 2025 edition against Team USA. Donald had previously been noncommittal on what his future held.

The captain piloted the Europeans to a dominant victory in Italy. At Marco Simone, the Americans never truly threatened a comeback, as Rory McIlroy and company kept their foot on the gas the entire weekend.

Donald had previously stated that he wasn't sure if he would do it again:

"We had a great week together. It is a long process, this is not an easy job. I certainly haven't really given it any thought yet, it's something I would have to sit down and think about. Of course, I would consider it. Again, I'm trying to enjoy this moment right now, enjoy this victory. We'll see what happens in the future."

He also mentioned the risk of tarnishing what is currently a perfect record and legacy in Ryder Cup matches:

"I've done pretty well this one, maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risk that legacy. Going over there in New York, which would be a real cauldron... it would be a really, really tough environment. If I was to do this job and was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment."

A few months later, Donald is officially back and is ready to take on the "cauldron" that is New York City. He had decided to take some time to rest following the Ryder Cup, but he's back now and is likely already preparing for 2025.

He will likely feature a pretty similar roster with McIlroy, Jon Rahm and others leading the way. The others will now have less than two years to prove their merit to Donald, who will be selecting or not selecting them.

Luke Donald looking forward to 'great' opportunity with Ryder Cup

With Luke Donald officially back, the Europeans are in good hands for the Ryder Cup once more. He was a good player for them in his time, and he's now undefeated in captaincy. That's not something one walks away from, and Donald has no intention of missing out.

Luke Donald is back as captain

Donald said (via ESPN):

"Great opportunities don't come along very often in life and I'm a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands -- this is one of these moments. I've been fortunate as a player to have had many amazing times in the Ryder Cup over the years and so to add being a winning captain to that, to form bonds with the 12 players like we did in Italy and to get the result we did, was very special indeed."

He formed a dynamic group full of talented players, from Viktor Hovland to Ludvig Aberg. They were much better than the Americans, and much of that comes straight from the top. They will look to repeat the success next time out.