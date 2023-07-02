Luke Donald to consider rising talent Ludvig Aberg for Team Europe in the upcoming Ryder Cup - Reports  

Swedish professional golfer Ludvig Aberg has turned quite a few heads at the 2023 Rocket Mortage Classic, so much so that captain Luke Donald is considering him to be a part of the European Ryder Cup team. The duo was paired together at the Classic, where Donald was impressed by Aberg's play.

Ludvig Aberg shot a 65 and 67 in the first two rounds. While the third round did not go his way as he ended up shooting a 73, the first two rounds were enough to catch the golf pros' attention. Donald was so impressed by Aberg's performance that he is supposedly considering the Swede for a spot in the Ryder Cup team.

Nick Dougherty of Golf Channel spoke to Luke Donald about Ludvig Aberg's possible inclusion in the Ryder Cup.

"He told me there have only been a few (players) that he's played with for the very first time that have the 'wow' factor. One of them is Rory. That was back in 2008 at the Dunhill Links," Kyle Porter of CBS reported.

"Now he says Ludvig Aberg is one of those guys as well. He said his driver is a huge weapon, he makes the game look effortless. He added that, as long as he continues to show form, he will definitely be considered for the (Ryder Cup) team... This guy is going to be a superstar," Porter added.

Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS



"He told me there have only been a few [players] that he's played with for the very first time that have the 'wow' factor. One of them is Rory. That was back in 2008 at the Dunhill… Nick Dougherty of Golf Channel said he talked to Euro Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald about Ludvig."He told me there have only been a few [players] that he's played with for the very first time that have the 'wow' factor. One of them is Rory. That was back in 2008 at the Dunhill… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Nick Dougherty of Golf Channel said he talked to Euro Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald about Ludvig. "He told me there have only been a few [players] that he's played with for the very first time that have the 'wow' factor. One of them is Rory. That was back in 2008 at the Dunhill… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Ludvig Aberg's journey to earning a PGA Tour card

Ludvig Aberg hit a first round of 65, including seven birdies and one eagle. The 23-year-old golfer has a record of a fantastic college career. Aberg has only turned pro in June 2023 but has done so in style. He retired from his amateur golf career ranked World No. 1.

Ludvig Aberg earned his PGA Tour card exemption at the NCAA Division I championship after he finished at the top of the University Rankings. In doing so he became the first player to earn a PGA Tour exemption through this channel.

Since then in the two events that he has played at, Aberg has finished in the top 25. For him to finish at the top of the leaderboard in Detroit will be a tough task. However, with only about two months to go till the Ryder Cup and a team left to fill, Luke Donald might consider Aberg to take that spot.

Poll : 0 votes