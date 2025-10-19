Luke Donald tags along with ‘travel Viktor Hovland’ to explore Delhi amid DP World India Championship

Luke Donald explored Delhi with Viktor Hovland and offered a glimpse of the outing on social media. The 2025 European Ryder Cup captain is playing this week at the DP World India Championship.The tournament started on Thursday, October 16, and after the Saturday round, he enjoyed some downtime with the Norwegian golfer. Donald visited Humayun’s Tomb and shared a snap of Hovland taking a picture of the Tomb.&quot;Travel Viktor in the wild,&quot; he wrote.Luke Donald tags along with ‘travel Viktor Hovland’ to explore Delhi amid DPWT India Championship/@lukedonaldViktor Hovland had earlier made the headlines for his Indian attire for the DP World Tour Diwali party, which he attended on Friday.He returned to the greens after his withdrawal from the 2025 Ryder Cup. The Norwegian golfer struggled with a neck injury and was forced to withdraw from the Sunday singles of the biennial tournament. He had been away from the greens before traveling to India.Hovland opened up about his neck injury in the post-round press conference of the DP World India Championship on Saturday. He said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;It's been good actually. Since I haven't been hitting any drivers it's holding up. Still taking painkillers and stuff to keep it going, but it feels quite nice. It's not really affecting the golf swing at all, so no excuses there.&quot;Hovland had a decent outing this week, and after playing three rounds of 71, 67, and 66, he was tied for eighth place heading into the final round, which is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, October 19.Luke Donald poses with Tommy Fleetwood for the Diwali partyOn Friday, DP World had organized a Diwali party for the players competing at this week’s event. Luke Donald joined Tommy Fleetwood for the party in matching outfits. The English golfer shared a glimpse of the party on his Instagram on Saturday with a caption:&quot;When in India!! Amazing evening last night at DP World’s Diwali Party.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second slide has a picture of Luke Donald with Fleetwood. Both wore blue Indian outfits. The English golfer was also joined by his wife, Clare, for the party, and she stole the limelight in a blue saree, while his son, Frankie, twinned with him and wore a matching outfit.Meanwhile, on the field, Luke Donald had a tough time on the greens this week. He played three rounds of 68, 71, and 71.Fleetwood is in contention to win the tournament. He settled in second place after three rounds. Keita Nakajima took the lead in the game at 17 under, while Shane Lowry is also in contention for the title and settled in solo third place after 54 holes.