Lydia Ko drops a 2-word reaction to her major achievement from the past

Lydia Ko recently responded to an intriguing post by the LPGA. Actually, the tour hyped fans for the upcoming Amundi Evian Championship, which will be hosted by Evian Resort Golf Club starting July 10. Before the tournament, the LPGA presented the fans with past winners of the Evian Championship, and Ko was also one of them.

Lydia Ko won the 2015 Evian Championship, her first Major win on the LPGA tour. The amazing thing about her victory was that she won it at the age of 18 years and 142 days. This made her the youngest golfer in LPGA history to win a Major championship.

Aside from that, Ko broke other records through this win. She captured this win after a final round score of 8-under 63, the lowest final round in women's Major history at the time. Ko won the event with a total score of 268 (-16), six shots ahead of Lexi Thompson, who finished second. This win was highlighted in an LPGA Tour post dedicated to the Evian champions.

Ko uploaded this photo to her Instagram story, with a brief statement emphasizing her youth at the time. The caption reads,

"Baby Lyds"

Lydia Ko appreciating her first major win (Image Credit: Instagram @lydsko)

Lydia Ko's win in the 2015 Evian Championship cemented her status as a top contender on the tour. She became an instant teenage star, and she even continued her form, winning at the 2016 ANA Inspiration.

Lydia Ko recounts her Dow Championship experience on Instagram

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang both competed in the Dow Championship. However, after 36 holes, they finished with a combined score of one under par, missing the cut. While she was unable to perform effectively, Ko reacted to her time she spent with her sister during the event with an Instagram post.

The Olympic gold medal winner uploaded some pictures from the tournament on her Instagram with a caption, showing love to Danielle Kang. The caption read,

"Gutted not about MC’ing the cut and not being able to play this weekend, but more that my time with my sis @daniellekang was cut short! Whether it’s one day, one week, or more, there’s no one else I’d rather do it with! I’m so proud of us…"

Talking about the winners, Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im took first place in the tournament. After 72 holes, the two of them managed to shoot a total score of 20 under par. They scored rounds of 67, 63, 68 and 62 to earn a total of $399,510 and 410 FedEx points.

