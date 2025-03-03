Lydia Ko enjoys 'different Mondays' in BTS look at $3.22B clothing brand shoot

Lydia Ko's Mondays look a bit different these days. The World No. 3 took to Instagram on March 3 to share a behind-the-scenes look at her latest collaboration with Boss Golf. The sportswear division of German fashion giant Hugo Boss has been expanding its focus on sports, particularly golf. As of March 2025, the company has a market cap of $3.22 billion (as per companiesmarketcap.com).

Ko officially collaborated with Boss Golf in January 2024 and recently posted a series of Instagram stories highlighting her involvement with the brand. In the first picture, she took a mirror selfie while standing by her makeup vanity. She wrote over the image:

"Different Mondays'

Lydia Ko's story - Source: via @lydsko on Instagram

In the next story, Ko posed in a garden-like setup while a cameraman captured her. She wore a black Hugo Boss dress and paired it with an off-white bag engraved with BOSS. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and opted for a casual makeup look. She also tagged the Boss Golf Instagram page on the image. Ko captioned the story:

"BTS"

Lydia Ko's story - Source: via @lydsko on Instagram

In the final story, she shared a close-up selfie and tagged her makeup artists, Ahreum SEO and Kyung Min Jung.

Lydia Ko's story - Source: via @lydsko on Instagram

Furthermore, the 27-year-old claimed her 23rd LPGA Tour victory by winning the HSBC Women's World Championship. On March 2, 2024, she shot a final round of 69, finishing at 13-under 275, four strokes ahead of Ayaka Furue and Atthaya Thitikul. Let's look at Lydia Ko's partnership with Boss Golf and other brands.

Lydia Ko's collaboration with Hugo Boss and other high-end brands

Ko's partnership with Boss Golf is just one of many lucrative deals. Major brands like Titleist, Hilton Grand Vacations, Grant Thornton, CME Group, ECCO Sko A/S, and Hana Financial Group also back her.

In 2024, Forbes ranked Ko 19th among the highest-paid female athletes, estimating her total earnings at $6.3 million. She made about $3.3 million from golf and another $3 million from endorsements. Her successful campaign last year included three major wins: the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the Kroger Queen City Championship, and a major title at the AIG Women's Open.

Apart from Boss Golf, Ko has a long-standing partnership with ECCO Golf. The Danish footwear brand signed her in 2017 and extended the deal in 2021. They even featured her in a promotional video while she practiced ahead of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

