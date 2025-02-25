LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko has a "fit check" with $3.23B worth sponsor

Lydia Ko officially joined forces with Boss Golf which is associated with HUGO BOSS in January. Hugo Boss, a German fashion house, founded in 1924, has been a big name in the fashion industry for decades. In recent years it has shifted its focus on sports, especially golf, with the launch of BOSS Golf. The German brand's financial growth has supported its push into the market. As per Companiesmarketcap, the German brand has a market cap of $3.23 billion.

Ad

Notably, Ko took to her Instagram account to showcase her appearance at a BOSS store. She could be seen standing right next to a BOSS store. She penned the message over the pictures shared in her Instagram story, which reads:

"@boss Fit Check✨"

Lydia Ko image via Instagram story (Source: @Lydsko)

BOSS Golf is the latest addition to Lydia Ko's list of high-profile sponsors. It includes brands like Titleist, Hilton Grand Vacations, Korean Air, Maui Jim, Grant Thornton, CME Group, ECCO Sko A/S, and Hana Financial Group. The world no. three was ranked 19th amongst the highest-paid female athletes in 2024 as per Forbes. She holds approximate earnings of $6.3 million—$3.3 million from her golf earnings and the rest from other endorsement deals.

Ad

Trending

On top of that, Ko registered victories at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the Kroger Queen City Championship in 2024. She also won a major title at the AIG Women's Open. Apart from that, Ko was also recently spotted highlighting her partnership with ECCO golf.

Lydia Ko extends her bond with ECCO Golf

Lydia Ko continues to strengthen her long-standing collaboration with ECCO Golf, a brand she has paired up with since 2017. The LPGA Hall of Famer was recently seen wearing a pair of ECCO golf shoes during practice while gearing up for the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Ad

Meanwhile ECCO Golf, recently shared an Instagram post featuring Ko, practicing her putting while wearing their latest shoe design. The video highlighted her tournament banner before switching to a close-up of her shoes. It was a light pink sneaker with a perforated sole and soft suede-like upper. The caption read:

"The sights and sounds from a @lydsko putting session at @hsbcwomensgolf"

Ad

On top of that, Ko previously highlighted the importance of wearing the right shoes, given the long hours spent on the course. She said via ECCO:

"We spend a long part of the day in our golf shoes. Most of our rounds take five hours and with practice it adds up pretty quick. That's why for me the most important question is: are they comfortable? In fact it does not matter to me if it's golf shoes or high heels. If golf shoes are not comfortable, I'm not going to wear them."

The Danish brand, owned by billionaire Hanni Toosbuy Kasprzak, first signed Ko as an ambassador in 2017. In 2021, she renewed the partnership for another three years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback