Lydia Ko enjoys a fun training session after Amundi Evian Championship disappointment

Lydia Ko faced huge disappointment at the recently concluded Amundi Evian Championship as she failed to make the cut along with many other top ranked players. Ko missed her second straight cut after the Dow Championship, where she participated alongside Danielle Kang.

The 2015 Evian Championship winner made her 12th appearance at the Major last week, and missed her second cut after 2019. Following her early exit this year, Ko shared a video of her workout with her trainer on her Instagram story. Ko shared the video and captioned it in Korean, which translated to:

"Even though I was eliminated, I enjoyed the rest of my time thanks to you guys."

Stills from Lydia Ko's Instagram stories - Source- @lydsko on Instagram

Lydia Ko was born in South Korea before she moved to New Zealand along with her family. Despite spending the majority of her life outside Korea, Ko has a good grasp on Korean, in addition to English.

The three-time Major winner will next be in action at the AIG Women's Open, where will look to defend her title. She will be skipping the upcoming ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open. The British Open is scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 3 at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Mid Glamorgan, Wales.

Lydia Ko shares her plans to manage busy schedule ahead of the AIG Women's Open

Lydia Ko after her win at the AIG Women's Open in 2024 - Source: Getty

The European leg of the LPGA Tour season started with the Amundi Evian Championship last week. While Lydia Ko participated in the Major, she has decided to skip the final tournament ahead of the AIG Women's Open.

During her pre-tournament press conference at the Evian Resort Golf Club, Ko was asked about her plans to reset and refocus over a busy stretch of golf. She shared (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I'm playing five majors out of my seven starts, including this one and the AIG Women's Open in a few weeks. It's nice to I think play the majors.

Chevron kind of happens and here we are at our fourth one (Evian Championship) out of the five, so it goes by fast. I feel like I've done a pretty good job maintaining my schedule so that my energy levels are really good."

The 28-year-old added how she will manage her schedule in the coming weeks.

"I'm going back to the U.S. and coming in for Wales again. I think because I've been on Tour for so long I have the experience to kind of know and understand what I'm capable of doing physically. I think that's a good way to gauge how to manage the schedule."

Ko expressed that she has been managing her calendar well to feel energized heading into the tournaments.

