Lydia Ko fails to enter LPGA Hall of Fame after losing the 2024 Drive On Championship playoffs to Nelly Korda

Lydia Ko's second-place finish at the 2024 LPGA Tour Drive On Championship has brushed off her chance of adding another accolade to her well-accomplished career.

The Kiwi golfer is now just one point short of becoming an LPGA Hall of Fame (HOF) member. A victory at last week's event would have earned her the point. However, she lost to former World No. 1 Nelly Korda in a sudden-death playoff.

Ko was four strokes behind Korda when she entered the final round of the LPGA Tour Drive On Championship. With her impressive performance, she finished in a tie with the American golfer. They then headed for a playoff, but a three-putt on the second hole resulted in Ko losing the title.

It just prolonged her wait to become an inductee of the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Expand Tweet

Lydia Ko currently has 26 points but needs 27 to become a HOF member. She just needs one point, which she can obtain by winning a Major or an event on the LPGA Tour.

To become an LPGA Hall of Famer, one must fulfill three fundamental selection criteria. The golfer must have been a member of the LPGA Tour for the last 10 years. Secondly, they must be the recipient or winner of one of the following three honors: Player of the Year, the Vare Trophy, or the LPGA Major Championship.

The player also needs to accrue 27 points, which they can get by winning Major tournaments, LPGA Tour events, the Vare Trophy, or the Player of the Year award.

A Major victory earns two points, whereas winning an LPGA Tour event, Player of the Year, or Vare Trophy earns one point.

Lydia Ko needs just one more point to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, having met nearly all of the requirements. She will hope to meet the criteria by winning a Major or an LPGA Tour event this year.

A look into Lydia Ko's successful professional career

Lydia Ko started her professional journey after finishing runner-up at The Evian Championship in 2013. With three wins in her debut year, she had a successful start to her professional career.

In 2014, she took home the LPGA Classic Swinging Skirts, the Marathon Classic, and the CME Group Tour of Champions.

Over her career, Ko has won 28 professional competitions, 20 of which have been on the LPGA Tour. In addition, she has won two Major championships: the Evian Championship (2015) and the Chevron Championship (2016).

Ko has won multiple honors over the course of her glittering career, including the LPGA Player of the Year title in 2015 and 2022, the LPGA Vare Trophy in 2021 and 2022, and the LPGA Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Below are the LPGA Tour events Lydia Ko has won in her career over the years:

2012 CN Canadian Women's Open

2013 CN Canadian Women's Open

2014 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic

2014 Marathon Classic

2014 CME Group Tour Championship

2015 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open

2015 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic

2015 Canadian Pacific Women's Open

2015 The Evian Championship

2015 Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship

2016 Kia Classic

2016 ANA Inspiration

2016 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

2016 Marathon Classic

2018 LPGA Mediheal Championship

2021 Lotte Championship

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio

2022 BMW Ladies Championship

2022 CME Group Tour Championship

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions