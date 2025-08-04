Lydia Ko gets candid about ‘gutsy’ Miyu Yamashita at AIG Women’s Open

Lydia Ko has praised Miyu Yamashita on her victory at the 2025 AIG Women's Open. The Japanese golfer won the recently concluded women’s major. She registered a two-stroke win over Charley Hull and Minami Katsu.

Ko, who won the major in 2024, opened up about Yamashita’s amazing performance in the post-round press conference on Sunday. She said, via ASAP Sports:

"We play Mizuho where we play with some junior golfers, and here and there at these kind of Opens we see amateurs that play at a very elite level. She's had an incredible summer. I've met her before. Followed what she's been doing and she's been playing incredible.

"Obviously coming in with a lot of momentum. Doesn't matter how well your playing. The conditions we had, especially at the start of our round, was pretty crazy. She played -- she was very gutsy and it was just a lot of good golf," she added.

Miyu Yamashita started her campaign at the 2025 AIG Women's Open with an opening round of 68. She then carded the next round of 65. However, she struggled with her game in the third round and managed to get to 74, but then carded 70 in the final round and settled with an 11-under. She won $1,462,500 in prize money.

However, Lydia Ko struggled with her game at the 2025 AIG Women's Open and settled in T36.

A look into Lydia Ko's performance at the AIG Women's Open 2025

Lydia Ko started her campaign at the women’s major with an opening round of 73. She teed it up on the first tee with a birdie and then added a bogey on the third hole. She made another birdie on the ninth hole, followed by two bogeys on the back nine for a round of 1-over 73.

Ko's struggles continued with her game in the second round of the tournament. She made two birdies and three bogeys for a 1-over round. However, after struggling with her game in the opening two rounds, she bounced back in the third round.

Lydia Ko carded five birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey on Saturday for a round of 2-under, but then had a tough time on Sunday. She made a double bogey on the first tee hole and then a birdie on the second hole. She made four bogeys on the front nine and three birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 75 and settled in a tie for 36th place.

Earlier this season, Lydia Ko won the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship, while some of her notable finishes are T6 at the Ford Championship and T11 at the U.S. Women’s Open. However, before the AIG Women’s Open, she missed the cut in her two back-to-back outings at the Dow Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship.

