Lydia Ko hits rock bottom with career-worst round at CPKC Women’s Open                                        

At the 2023 CPKC Women's Open, Lydia Ko's illustrious season has come to an end as the Kiwi golfer shoots the worst round of her career. On Saturday, August 26, she played in the third round of the competition and had a terrible time.

Ko played a round of 82 which caused her to drop 32 spots and take the last spot on the leaderboard.

Lydia Ko is off to a strong start at the tournament on Saturday. She birdied the first hole to get the game underway. But as the game progressed, she had trouble with it.

From the third to the sixth holes, she made four consecutive bogeys, and on the par-5 seventh hole, she made a double bogey. Ko finished with a score of 10 over par 82 after adding three consecutive bogeys on holes 11, 12, and 13, as well as two more bogeys on holes 17 and 18. It was the worst score of her career.

In a press conference on the eve of the tournament, Lydia Ko said that she would be giving her 100 percent to get better in the game. Ko said:

“Obviously when you're struggling it's really hard to see the good side of things. But my team has kind of kept me walking with my head high and I think we are moving in the right direction.

“So I'm just trying to stay patient, and as long as I know I'm getting better, and I'm doing my 100% to get better, then that's all I can do... I’m just going to try and do a good job of playing this crazy game," she added.

When will Lydia Ko tee off at the 2023 CPKC Women’s Open?

Ko will enter the final round of the 2023 CPKC Women's Open 23 strokes behind the leader Megan Khang on Sunday, August 27 at Shaughnessy Golf Course.

She will take the first shot of the game at 11:55 a.m. ET followed by Weiwei Zhang and Min Lee, who will tee off at 12 p.m. ET.

