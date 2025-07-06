Lydia Ko kisses husband Jun Chung as she shares her "favorite moments" amid break from professional golf

Lydia Ko is taking a short break from professional golf, and she just shared a glimpse of her time with her fans. In an Instagram post she shared on July 6, Lydia posted 10 pictures showing her favorite people and memories. The first image is of her, followed by a selfie with her dog.

Ad

The next photo is a selfie of Lydia with her sister, Sura Ko. She followed it up with a few other pictures with her family. The next image is of Ko with golfer Danielle Kang. The last photo in the group is of Lydia kissing her husband, Jun Chung, on the cheek as they smile during a sunset by the beach. She captioned it:

“Few of my favorite moments thanks to my favorite people and 🐾.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lydia Ko's most recent tournament was the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June 2025. She finished tied for 12th place after rounds of 75, 73, 74 and 71. Before that, she played in the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills. There, Lydia tied for 26th with rounds of 73, 71, 73 and 74. She earned over $90,000 there.

Earlier in May, Lydia played at the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey. She finished tied for 11th with rounds of 69, 70, 70 and 71. At the Chevron Championship in April, she finished tied for 52nd.

Ad

One of her best results came in March at the Ford Championship in Arizona. She finished tied for 6th, recording rounds of 68, 67, 68 and 67. She also had a strong start to the season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, finishing 6th after shooting 13-under for the tournament.

Her biggest moment this season came in March when she won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. She finished four shots ahead of the next best players and earned her 23rd LPGA title. A day ago, Lydia Ko shared an update on her collaboration with BOSS.

Ad

Lydia Ko hints at BOSS golf collaboration with Instagram post

Lydia Ko has sparked new conversations online with a fresh brand update. The former World No. 1 golfer recently teased a new collaboration on her Instagram stories. On the black-and-white post, Ko shared a bold graphic that read:

“BOSS Golf x Lydia Ko. Unveiling soon!”

The New Zealand-born Olympian is known for her clean, classy outfits both on and off the golf course. While no official details have been confirmed, her fans believe the collaboration may involve a capsule clothing collection.

Ad

Ko signed on as a brand ambassador for Hugo Boss in January 2025. The new announcement hints that she may be taking that partnership further by possibly launching her designs under the BOSS Golf label.

BOSS Golf, part of the Hugo Boss fashion brand, is already linked with professional golfers such as Thomas Detry and Matthias Schwab. Ko’s potential capsule launch would make her the latest big name to collaborate with the brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More