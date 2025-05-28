LPGA star Lydia Ko revealed she watched YouTube golf channel Bryan Bros' videos to prepare for the 2025 Women's U.S Open. Last seen at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open, the New Zealand golfer heads into the second LPGA major of the year, looking to win her first U.S. Open title.

At The Chevron Championship, Lydia Ko ended up at the T52 after shooting a total fiver-over par score. Ko will look to revive her game and contend for the title at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin from May 29 to June 1.

Lydia Ko at The Chevron Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

During the pre-tournament press conference, the 28-year-old golfer shared about her preparation before teeing off at the U.S. Open this week. Ko spoke about the challenge of being exposed to new golf courses during USGA events, such as the Erin Hills this year. When asked about her preparation to play on the course this week, the LPGA star answered:

"In all honesty , I watched some YouTube golf before coming here. And seeing how they played and just kind of get an idea of what the golf course is like."

Mentioning how differently the course plays compared to the Men's U.S. Open in 2017, Ko added:

"The course is difficult. It's fun. I think you need a lot of creativity."

She went on to share how she looks forward to seeing the golf course changing over the week, with respect to firmness and green speed. Ko also explained that the golf course is not made for one particular player, and brings the entire field into play, just like how she prefers.

The New Zealand golfer shared that she opted for the Bryan Bros YouTube golf channel with 579K followers, for her preparation ahead of the U.S. Open. She said:

"I watched the Bryan Brothers and I think Wesley Bryan was trying to get his revenge from 2017."

Ko was referring to Wesley Bryan's missed cut at the 2017 U.S. Open as the 'revenge.' The Bryan brothers duo along with fellow YouTuber Grant Horvat, played at the Erin Hills golf course as a part of their Major Cut in September last year.

How many major titles has Lydia Ko won?

Lydia Ko has won three of five LPGA majors so far in her career. She claimed her first major title in 2015, at the Evian Championship, followed by the Chevron Championship, the next year. The World No. 3 won the Open Championship in August last year.

Lydia Ko at the AIG Women's Open - Source: Getty

While Lydia Ko's best finish at the PGA Championship as the runner-up came in 2016, at the U.S. Open it is the T3 place, in the same year.

