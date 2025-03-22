Lydia Ko’s furry friend perfectly matches her modeling pose in adorable post

Lydia Ko recently did a photoshoot for Vogue Korea magazine. In her latest post, her dog was also seen 'imitating' one of her poses from the popular magazine shoot.

Lydia Ko is a 23-time winner on the LPGA Tour and has been inducted into the Hall of Fame. She recently won the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 in her last appearance.

On Saturday, March 22, Ko shared a hilarious comparison of her pose with her dog, Kai.

"Who did it better?" she asked fans

In her next post, she confirmed that her vote was with her furry friend.

Lydia Ko shares a hilarious comparison of her pose with her dog (Image via instagram@lydsko)

On Friday, March 21, the former World No. 1 golfer shared the photographs from her latest photoshoot with Vogue Korea.

Notably, this is her second straight shoot with the popular fashion magazine, as she was also seen on the cover of the February edition.

When Lydia Ko credited her dog for changing her outlook on the game

Lydia Ko adopted Kai, a Shiba Inu, last year, and this is the first time the ace golfer has adopted a dog. Last year, she spoke about how he changed her perspective on the game.

"He’s been awesome," she said as per Golf.com. "You know, questionable at times. But this is the first time I’ve had like my own dog, and I have a lot of learning experiences through him, patience. And I was like, wow, if it’s this difficult with a dog I wonder what it would be like when you actually have a human baby. He's just so much fun and he keeps us really active."

She added that she was becoming more prompt with time and admitted that it was hard to keep up with the speed of a 'goofy ball of energy.'

"Sometimes I can’t keep up with his running pace as he runs away from me. It’s been a great step for us and I feel like our family just got bigger," she added.

Lydia Ko will next compete at the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, scheduled from Thursday, March 27 to Sunday, March 30, at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

Ko was last seen competing at the HSBC Women's World Championship last month, where she claimed her 23rd win on the LPGA Tour. This season, she has played in three events and registered two top-ten finishes.

