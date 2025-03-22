  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Lydia Ko
  • Lydia Ko’s furry friend perfectly matches her modeling pose in adorable post

Lydia Ko’s furry friend perfectly matches her modeling pose in adorable post

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 22, 2025 12:33 GMT
Lydia Ko (Image via x@GolfweekNichols)
Lydia Ko (Image via x@GolfweekNichols)

Lydia Ko recently did a photoshoot for Vogue Korea magazine. In her latest post, her dog was also seen 'imitating' one of her poses from the popular magazine shoot.

Ad

Lydia Ko is a 23-time winner on the LPGA Tour and has been inducted into the Hall of Fame. She recently won the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 in her last appearance.

On Saturday, March 22, Ko shared a hilarious comparison of her pose with her dog, Kai.

"Who did it better?" she asked fans

In her next post, she confirmed that her vote was with her furry friend.

Lydia Ko shares a hilarious comparison of her pose with her dog (Image via instagram@lydsko)
Lydia Ko shares a hilarious comparison of her pose with her dog (Image via instagram@lydsko)

On Friday, March 21, the former World No. 1 golfer shared the photographs from her latest photoshoot with Vogue Korea.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Notably, this is her second straight shoot with the popular fashion magazine, as she was also seen on the cover of the February edition.

Ad

When Lydia Ko credited her dog for changing her outlook on the game

Lydia Ko adopted Kai, a Shiba Inu, last year, and this is the first time the ace golfer has adopted a dog. Last year, she spoke about how he changed her perspective on the game.

"He’s been awesome," she said as per Golf.com. "You know, questionable at times. But this is the first time I’ve had like my own dog, and I have a lot of learning experiences through him, patience. And I was like, wow, if it’s this difficult with a dog I wonder what it would be like when you actually have a human baby. He's just so much fun and he keeps us really active."
Ad

She added that she was becoming more prompt with time and admitted that it was hard to keep up with the speed of a 'goofy ball of energy.'

"Sometimes I can’t keep up with his running pace as he runs away from me. It’s been a great step for us and I feel like our family just got bigger," she added.
Ad

Lydia Ko will next compete at the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, scheduled from Thursday, March 27 to Sunday, March 30, at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

Ko was last seen competing at the HSBC Women's World Championship last month, where she claimed her 23rd win on the LPGA Tour. This season, she has played in three events and registered two top-ten finishes.

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी