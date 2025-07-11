Lydia Ko says ‘bye for now Europe’ after Amundi Evian Championship disappointment 

Lydia Ko’s return to the Amundi Evian Championship, a decade after her historic win as the youngest major champion, ended in disappointment. The LPGA Hall of Famer missed the cut at the Evian Resort Golf Club after carding rounds of 73 and 74, finishing 5-over-par.

It’s a rare stumble for Ko at a venue where she has consistently performed over the years. Since the Evian became a major in 2013, the New Zealander has led all players in top-10 finishes, cumulative score to par (58 under), and rounds in the 60s. This marks only the second time she has failed to make the cut at the event on the shores of Lake Geneva, the first being in 2023.

Across her two rounds this week, Ko struggled to find her usual rhythm. She hit 19 of 26 fairways and 26 of 36 greens in regulation, averaged 243 yards off the tee, and needed 64 putts in total. Despite converting two of four sand saves, she still fell short of making the cut.

Lydia Ko shared her feelings through an Instagram post, writing:

"Wish my golf was as beautiful as the views @evianchamp 🩷 bye for now Europe… see you in a few weeks!"

She isn’t alone in heading home early. The cut line for the LPGA’s fourth major of the season fell at 2-over-par, with 74 players advancing to the weekend. Those who missed the cut received $3,000.

At the top of the leaderboard, South Korea’s Somi Lee leads at 10-under, while World No. 1 Nelly Korda is five shots behind, tied for 12th.

How has Lydia Ko performed so far in the 2025 season?

Lydia Ko, currently ranked No. 3 in the Rolex Rankings and 17th in the Race to CME Globe standings, has played 11 events this season. With her disappointing run at the Amundi Evian Championship, she now has two missed cuts in 2025. The first came at the Dow Championship, which was also her outing before arriving in France.

Despite these setbacks, Lydia Ko has posted three top-10 finishes and secured a victory earlier this year at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Here are her results from the 2025 season so far:

Amundi Evian Championship – CUT (+5)

– CUT (+5) Dow Championship – CUT (−1)

– CUT (−1) KPMG Women's PGA Championship – T12 (+5)

– T12 (+5) U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally – T26 (+3)

– T26 (+3) Mizuho Americas Open – T11 (−8)

– T11 (−8) The Chevron Championship – T52 (+5)

– T52 (+5) T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards – T35 (−38)

– T35 (−38) Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass – T6 (−18)

– T6 (−18) HSBC Women's World Championship – 1 (−13)

– 1 (−13) Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – T48 (−1)

– T48 (−1) Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions – 6 (−13)

