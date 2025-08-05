Lydia Ko shares glimpses of fitness regime after concluding Major season

Lydia Ko recently wrapped her outing at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course. She finished tied for 36th at this event and is currently ranked third in the LPGA rankings. Followed by that, Ko shared her fitness regimen on August 5 on her Instagram stories.

She reshared an original post by Perform for golf and Brian Arellano. In the video, Ko is seen working out in the gym. The caption of the post reads:

"FULL WORKOUT BELOW – SAVE THIS ONE! 📌Use this workout to build rotational strength, control, and explosive movement patterns that translate directly to your swing. 🏌️‍♀️💥

🔥 Lydia Ko-Inspired Speed + Power Workout:

1️⃣ Transverse Half Kneeling Chop – 3 x 6 each side, 2️⃣ Underhand Row – 4 x 8 3️⃣ MB Extension + Single Leg RDL – 3 x 6 each side,4️⃣ Trap Bar Triple Extension – 4 x 3,5️⃣ Single Leg Broad Jump – 3 x 3 each side,6️⃣ Anti-Rotation Single Arm Row – 4 x 10 each side

Want to train like a pro? Join Perform for Golf and elevate your game. 🌐 performforgolf.com"

Image via Instagram -@lydsko

In addition to that, Ko has had a mixed 2025 season. Here’s a full list of her 2025 results so far:

• HSBC Women’s World Championship – 1st, $360,000

• Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions – 6th, $84,205

• Ford Championship – T6, $58,674

• Mizuho Americas Open – T11, $54,071

• KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – T12, $170,561

• U.S. Women’s Open – T26, $91,570

• T-Mobile Match Play – T35, $9,605

• Founders Cup – T48, $6,919

• Chevron Championship – T52, $22,215

• Dow Championship – Missed Cut, $0

Apart from that, earlier this year, Lydia Ko shared her workout session on Instagram.

When Lydia Ko showed her power-packed workout grit

Back in early January, Lydia Ko gave fans a glimpse into the intense work she puts in behind the scenes. A workout clip shared on February 10 by Bae Eunja, a sports physiotherapist according to her Instagram bio, highlighted Ko’s dedication to staying at the top of her game. The session was posted in collaboration with the Golf Performance Lab.

The video captured Ko pushing through a tough fitness routine, packed with balance drills using a ball, cardio bursts, and deep stretching. It was a clear display of her commitment to strength and flexibility, key elements in her return to form on the LPGA Tour.

Ko had a remarkable 2024, where she stunned the golf world with some of her finest performances to date. She claimed Olympic gold in Paris and later sealed a long-awaited major win at the Women’s British Open at St Andrews.

As of now, Lydia Ko will be next seen at the Kroger Queen City Championship in September 2025.

