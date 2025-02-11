WATCH: Lydia Ko flexes her strength in an intense gym session

Lydia Ko, the New Zealand golfer, recently showcased her impressive strength and dedication to fitness in an intense workout session shared in an Instagram post. On February 10, Ko's fitness regime was shared by a sports physiotherapist (as per Instagram bio) Bae Eunja in collaboration with the Golf Performance Lab.

The video showcased the physical discipline that Lydia follows to keep up with all the other golfers on the circuit.

In the video, Lydia Ko can be seen performing a few balancing exercises with a ball and some stretching sets. Her whole session seemed packed with cardio exercises. Meanwhile, her training session comes amid a mixed start to the 2025 season. Ko recently finished the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club, where she faced early challenges in the opening round.

A three-over-par 74 left her tied for 97th after a patchy start, which included two double bogeys and two bogeys in her first seven holes. However, Ko bounced back in the next round, finishing tied for 48th at one-under-par. In the end, Yealimi Noh won the event with a 21-under-par finish.

Additionally, Lydia Ko's determination on the golf course spoke for itself throughout her performances last year. In 2024, she won the Olympic gold in Paris and later broke her major drought by capturing the Women's British Open title at St Andrews. She also shared her thoughts about her historic and fruitful 2024 season.

Lydia Ko reflects on overcoming doubts and her 2024 season

Lydia Ko, an LPGA Tour Hall of Fame member with 22 victories on her account, recently shared her thoughts on her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame. During an interview with the LPGA Tour shared on YouTube, the world No. 2 golfer pointed to the Paris Olympics as the defining moment of 2024.

"I never really get emotional about my career as a whole,” Ko said in an interaction with LPGA Tour. “But I know that I’m at least past halfway in my career and I’m closer to the end than when I first started."

"When the LPGA Tour made me a minute-and-a-half video of me making that stroke at the Olympics and the ball dropping for my first win as a 15-year-old and all the wins in between, I was able to experience my career, the ups, and downs through all those times…

I think the most thing I was proud of last year, especially at the Olympics, was that I was able to overcome my own doubts and that’s the scariest thing.”

Ko, who first marked her name as a 15-year-old amateur winner at the 2012 CN Canadian Women's Open, has since added 22 wins. Her 2024 season saw her claim victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the Kroger Queen City Championship.

