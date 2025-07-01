Lydia Ko shares a hilarious consequence of a mistake she made during her practice round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open

As Lydia Ko geared up for the practice round at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, she forgot to bring along her towel and had to face a hilarious consequence for it. The New Zealand golfer recently shared a picture of a paper towel draped over what looks like a section of a golf cart on her Instagram account.

It is secured by a small holder, similar to a keychain, that's connected to a compact scrub brush, generally used by golfers to clean their clubs. The brush features a pink body with black bristles and is clipped to the cart for easy access.

In the caption, she wrote:

“When you forget to bring a towel to practice.”

Lydia Ko's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang teamed up for the 2025 Dow Championship but were unable to advance beyond the second round. The pair finished with a combined score of 1-under 139 after two rounds at Midland Country Club, falling short of the 4-under cut line by just three strokes.

Ko, who secured her 23rd LPGA Tour victory earlier this season at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, has captured three Major titles in her career. The Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open are the only Majors she has not won. Her partner, Danielle Kang, is a six-time LPGA Tour champion with one Major title to her name.

Following their elimination from the Dow Championship, Ko posted a photo from the event, highlighting the bond between the two. Kang responded in kind, sharing an image of the two embracing after their round, adding a heartfelt touch to their journey.

How has Lydia Ko’s 2025 season been so far?

Lydia Ko’s 2025 LPGA Tour campaign has been a blend of highs and challenges. The former World No. 1 got off to a fast start with a win in Singapore and has since shown flashes of brilliance, including a top-10 finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a strong performance at the Ford Championship.

Here’s a look at Lydia Ko’s 2025 results so far:

Dow Championship: CUT, $0

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T12, $170,561

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: T26, $91,570

Mizuho Americas Open: T11, $54,071

The Chevron Championship: T52, $22,215

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T35, $9,605

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T6, $58,674

HSBC Women’s World Championship: 1st, $360,000

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T48, $6,919

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 6th, $84,205

