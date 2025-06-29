"I'm so proud of us": Lydia Ko expresses love for ‘sis’ Danielle Kang with touching message after Dow Championship exit

Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang teamed up to compete in the 2025 Dow Championship but didn’t make the cut into the third round. Following their unfortunate exit, Ko shared a heartwarming message on Instagram saying she was still proud of their performance.

Ko claimed her 23rd LPGA Tour title and first win of the season at the HSBC Women's World Championship. A three-time major champion, she has won every major tournament except the Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open. Meanwhile, Kang has won six tournaments in the LPGA Tour and is a one-time major championship titleholder.

The duo carded a 1-under 139 after their first two rounds at Midland Country Club, missing the tournament's 4-under cut line by three strokes. Following the heartbreaking loss, Lydia Ko shared a picture of her and Kang at the tournament and captioned it,

“Gutted not about MC’ing the cut and not being able to play this weekend, but more that my time with my sis @daniellekang was cut short! Whether it’s one day, one week or more, there’s no one else I’d rather do it with! I’m so proud of us… Love you ❤️.”

The love was similarly reciprocated as Danielle Kang also shared a picture of her and Ko exchanging a hug after their second round at the tournament on her Instagram story. She captioned the picture:

“My baby seester ❤️ who’s becoming my big sister nowadays @lydsko

Still taken from Danielle Kang’s Instagram story _ Image Source: Instagram/@daniellekang

Kang then uploaded a picture of the two at the airport waving each other goodbye. The caption read:

“Separation anxiety 😭 @lydsko.”

Still taken from Danielle Kang’s Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@daniellekang

Last year, Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang also teamed up to compete in the Dow Championship. They tied for 27th position after scoring a 12-under 268 in the tournament. Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin won the tournament with 22-under 258.

A look at Lydia Ko’s performance on the LPGA Tour this season

Lydia Ko has made nine starts on the LPGA Tour so far this year and had no missed cuts before the 2025 Dow Championship. She kicked off the season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with a solo sixth place finish and then a T48 finish at the Founders Cup.

Ko’s first and only win of the year was at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. Following that, she teed off at the Ford Championship and tied for sixth place. Her worst result of the year so far was from the Chevron Championship where she tied for 52nd position.

Lydia Ko tied for 11th at the Mizuho Americas Open, 26th at the U.S.Women’s Open, and 35th at the T-Mobile Match Play. She then teed off at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she tied for 12th.

