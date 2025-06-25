Lydia Ko flaunts high top white and green sneakers ahead of the Dow Championship

With just a day before the 2025 Dow Championship, Lydia Ko is gearing up for the LPGA Tour event at Midland. Before her competition, the Kiwi pro was seen giving a glimpse of her style statement on social media.

Following the grueling contest at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, golfers will be playing next at the Dow Championship. The $3.3 million worth LPGA Team event brings an unique flair to the golf schedule. Among other LPGA pros, Lydia Ko is scheduled to tee off at Midland.

Today, Ko shared a snap on her Instagram, showcasing her Ecco high-top white and green sneakers. The golfer put it up on her story, giving her 320k Instagram followers a sneak peek at her choice of footwear. The ECCO Golf Street 720 is currently listed as a limited edition model for $249 on the brand's website.

Take a look at Lydia Ko's Instagram story here:

"Style meets performance!! Loving the new 'Not my day' collection from @eccogolf 🔥"

Screenshot from Ko's Instagram story / IG: @lydsko

Ko and Danielle Kang will be challenging Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin for the Dow Championship title. The duo collectively holds four major wins and 29 titles in their bag. Kang has struggled with her form this year, missing the cut in six events, including the Women's PGA.

Lydia Ko is coming off a fresh, strong performance at the PGA Frisco. The golfer from New Zealand recorded a T12 in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She rose 14 places on the major leaderboard with her performance in the final round of this major. Ko finished the contest with a 1-under-par 71 score over the final 18 holes at PGA Frisco.

Till now, Ko has secured three top 10s, including a victory at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Lydia Ko shares her excitement regarding the Dow Championship.

A few hours from now, the 72-hole LPGA Tour team event will witness a lot of teams competing for the title at Midland Golf Club. Ko and Kang will showcase their camaraderie on field, as they team up for an intense fight ahead.

Before she tees off at the Dow Championship, Lydia Ko appeared to be excited about the LPGA Tour event. As reported by WNEM, Ko said while talking to the press:

"Tournament isn’t only made up of just the best female golfers. It’s the volunteers that get involved, the sponsors and really the community."

"I feel like this is one of the places where they are excited to see us back every year and I think the fans show it and it energizes us and hopefully we can showcase some good golf and a lot of birdies and eagles."

This will be Ko's ninth start of this season on the LPGA Tour. Dow Championship will feature an alternate shot and best ball format with a weekend cutline. This is the sixth edition of this two-player team format, which started in 2019.

