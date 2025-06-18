Lydia Ko reacts to Rory McIlroy’s struggles after claiming the career grand slam: ‘the way i thought about myself would change’

Lydia Ko recently explained how she relates to Rory McIlroy's mindset following his historical win at Augusta National earlier this year. The LPGA Tour pro shared her thoughts about the Northern Irishman while she was in an interview with a popular Golf.com reporter.

This year's April was an important chapter for McIlroy. He earned the green jacket and cemented his place as the sixth career grand slam winner. Following that, Rory has admitted that he struggled to comprehend what's next for him. Lydia Ko established a wonderful feat last summer when she won gold at the 2024 Olympic Games.

That victory was instrumental in her becoming a Hall of Famer in the sport. Ko also secured a victory at the 2024 AIG Women's Open a few weeks after Paris. On Tuesday, Lydia Ko admitted that she understands what McIlroy is currently going through. Golf Forever shared a quote, a snippet from her interview, reflecting what she felt:

"I think I thought my life or maybe the way I thought about myself would change..."

Before she would tee off at this year's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Ko shared in detail how she feels about McIlroy’s situation. Take a look at the full statement of Lydia Ko's interview from the PGA Frisco (quoted by Golf.com):

"...when I got in the Hall of Fame and did a lot of the things I wanted to do before it actually happened, and I’m sure Rory is thinking the same in similar parts, where everybody was like, oh, Masters is the one he was missing. Like what if? And then he did it."

"And as much as I’m sure he’s so happy and relieved, he’s just as good the day before, like before he won it."

Lydia Ko's words come after McIlroy admitted about his dip in motivation following the spectacular Masters win. Amidst his decision to avoid media, Rory also went viral after the U.S. Open when he admitted to change his mindset for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

It's worth noting that Lydia Ko's words are coming just before she climbs her own Everest this week. Ko will be attempting to secure her career grand slam win by securing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship title.

Lydia Ko compliments Rory McIlroy's "competitiveness"

McIlroy had a devastating weekend at Oakmont Country Club. He had to withstand waves of criticism following the tee marker smash, club throw, and media ignorance.

Days after that, the PGA Tour veteran has received praise from Lydia Ko, one of the leading names in women's professional golf. Ko said (quoted by Golf.com):

"I’m pretty sure he wanted to win the U.S. Open when he teed it up."

"It’s the same. We’re greedy in that sense, like nothing will fulfill us fully until we’re done... I think that’s the reason why we play. That’s why he’s at his level because of his competitiveness."

Ko, a three-time major winner on the LPGA Tour, will be officially a career grand slam winner if she wins this week's major at Fields Ranch East. She will tee off from hole 1 around 8.28 am EST alongside Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More