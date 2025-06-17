Lydia Ko optimistic about joining the Champions Dinner at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Lydia Ko has set her sights on winning the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, scheduled from June 19 to 22 at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas. This event marks the third major championship of the year on the LPGA Tour calendar.

Ko is a three-time major champion. She has captured titles at the 2015 Evian Championship, the 2016 Chevron Championship (formerly ANA Inspiration), and most recently, the 2024 AIG Women’s Open. Despite her impressive resume, she has not yet claimed the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The official Instagram page of the KPMG Women’s PGA Open shared a post featuring Ko ahead of the event. She was quoted as saying:

“The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is one that I feel like I could win with the type of golf courses we play. I saw Meg Mallon and Beth Daniel yesterday and said, 'Hopefully I can join you at the champions dinner someday and have a dinner menu curated by me.'”

Trending

The caption said:

“Lydia Ko is hungry for a win here. (And for the chance to curate a menu). 👀”

Lydia Ko shared the post on her official Instagram story as well.

Ko's Instagram story

Her strongest showing at this tournament came in 2016, when she secured a runner-up finish, just behind Brooke Henderson. In 2024, she finished in a tie for 46th place, as Amy Yang emerged victorious.

With her experience and recent form, Ko will aim to build on past performances and claim a fourth career Major at this year’s championship.

How has Lydia Ko's 2025 LPGA season been so far?

Lydia Ko’s 2025 season has been marked by a strong start and consistent performances across a variety of LPGA Tour events. The 17-time LPGA winner opened the year with a victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Since then, Ko has continued to display her experience and competitiveness, notching several top-10 finishes and maintaining a solid position in the CME Globe standings. Known for her well-rounded game and poise under pressure, Ko remains a steady presence in the field. She has managed to remain in contention for much of the season.

Below is a summary of Lydia Ko’s tournament results and earnings for the 2025 season:

HSBC Women’s World Championship : 1, $360,000

: 1, $360,000 Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands : T48, $6,919

: T48, $6,919 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions : 6, $84,205

: 6, $84,205 Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass : T6, $58,674

: T6, $58,674 T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards : T35, $9,605

: T35, $9,605 The Chevron Championship : T52, $22,215

: T52, $22,215 Mizuho Americas Open : T11, $54,071

: T11, $54,071 U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: T26, $91,569

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More