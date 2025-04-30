Lydia Ko takes on caddie duties for friend at US Women's Open qualifier

Only one day after her exit from the first major of the year, LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko was on the bag for a friend trying to qualify for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. Ko played in the Chevron Championship over the weekend, finishing in a tie for 52nd place.

Lydia Ko caddied in the qualifier for Danielle Kang, who is a major championship winner herself. Kang is a six-time LPGA Tour winner whose sole major victory came at the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The qualifier was held at The Olympic Club in San Francisco on Monday, but rounds of 74-73 from Kang meant this would be the first time since 2009 that the American would miss out on the U.S. Women's Open.

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open is set for May 28-June 1 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Erin Hills hosted the men's U.S. Open in 2017, which saw Brooks Koepka capture his first major championship.

Danielle Kang was once one of the top LPGA Tour players in the world, but she has struggled mightily of late. She's currently 389th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings and is in search of her first LPGA Tour win since the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January of 2022.

Lydia Ko aims to add another major title in 2025 and continue LPGA Tour dominance

Lydia Ko at the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play (via Getty)

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko aims to continue her dominance in 2025, having already registered a win this year. Ko won the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore at the beginning of March.

Ko has registered two other top-10 finishes in 2025. She finished in solo sixth place in her first event of the year at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in early February.

In late March, she finished tied for sixth place at the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Country Club in Chandler, Arizona. She finished four shots outside of the playoff at 22 under par.

Ko is coming off a dominant season in 2024, which saw her win three times, including her third career major title. Ko began her campaign last season by winning the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions by two shots over Alexa Pano.

Her next win came at the Women's Open Championship, which was hosted at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. She won by two shots over four players who were tied for second place, which included Nelly Korda.

Lydia Ko followed up her victory at St. Andrews with a win at the Kroger Queen City Championship in her next start the following month. She won by five shots over Jeeno Thitikul.

Ko's other two major victories came at the 2016 ANA Inspiration, which is now The Chevron Championship, and the 2015 Evian Championship in France. The 23-time LPGA Tour winner aims to continue her success throughout the rest of 2025.

