Mackenzie Hughes’ caddie close to winning impressive rewards after leading the caddie competition at TPC Sawgrass

Mackenzie Hughes’ caddie Julien Trudeau is currently playing in The Players' Caddie competition. He delivered an outstanding performance at TPC Sawgrass, landing a shot from merely 10 feet away on the 17th hole, propelling him to the top of the leaderboard.

With his impressive shot, Trudeau is close to earning some of the best rewards this year. Under the rules of The Players caddie competition for the 17th hole, a golfer who manages to hit a single shot on the iconic hole that ends up being the closest to it has the opportunity to win exciting prizes. This includes donated player funds, a framed hand-written drawn sketch by Casey Jones, among other things.

Adam Stanley took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“Mackenzie Hughes' caddie Julien Trudeau hits it to just 10 feet in the caddie competition on No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass and is currently the leader in the clubhouse."

"Nice player that JT!”

Trudeau has worked with many golfers over the years, including Adam Long, Ricky Barnes, Russell Knox, and Colt Knost. Additionally, he has competed in 20 events across different tours.

Thus, with his extensive experience, he stands a strong chance of winning The Players' caddie competition. For the uninitiated, this competition is a tradition that started in 2014 to commemorate 39-time PGA Tour winner, Tom Watson's longtime caddie, Bruce Edwards. Edwards died in 2004 owing to illness.

A look into Mackenzie Hughes’ 2024 season so far

Mackenzie Hughes has participated in six events this season and made the cut in five of them. However, he has failed to make any top-10 finish. Hughes kicked off his season at The Sentry, finishing in a tie for 25th place alongside Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, and Nico Echavarria.

Following that, he competed in the Farmers Insurance Open but did not manage to secure a spot in the top 50, ending up in the T61 position instead. His only other notable performance this year came at the Genesis Invitational, where he achieved a T31 finish, tied with Taylor Moore, Seamus Power, and Brendon Todd.

Here are Hughes' finishes in the 2024 season so far:

The Sentry- T25

Farmers Insurance Open- T64

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am- T71

The Genesis Invitational- T31

Mexico Open at Vidanta- Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard- T30.

Mackenzie Hughes is set to compete in the upcoming The Players Championship, which is slated for March 14-17 at TPC Sawgrass. He will start his first round alongside Andrew Putnam and Chris Kirk on tee 10, at 2:13 p.m.