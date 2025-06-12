Mackenzie Hughes reportedly had a 'random kid from the gallery' carry his bag during US Open practice

Mackenzie Hughes reportedly had a "random kid he pulled from the gallery" to carry his bag during the 2025 US Open practice round. The Canadian golfer is gearing up to play this week at the Major, which is officially set to start with its first round on Thursday, June 12.

During a practice round ahead of the tournament, Hughes was with the child who was carrying his golf bag. Golf analyst Gabby Herzig shared a video of them on her X (formerly Twitter) account along with a caption that read:

"Saw this kid hoofing it with Mackenzie Hughes’ giant staff bag, thought for sure it was his son just messing around. Turns out it was a random kid that Mackenzie pulled from the gallery just for fun. What a guy!"

Hughes is gearing up to play in his second Major of the year. He did not compete at the Masters and played at the 2025 PGA Championship, missing the cut. He also had a tough time on the greens and missed the cut in the US Open last year. His best at the Major was recorded in 2021 when he settled in the T15 position.

When will Mackenzie Hughes tee off at the 2025 US Open?

Mackenzie Hughes will tee off for the first round of the 2025 US Open in a group with Tony Finau and Chris Kirk. Their group will start the game on the first tee hole at 1:58 p.m. ET.

Here are some notable first-round tee times of the players for the 2025 US Open (all times in ET):

Tee 1

6:45 am: Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

7:18 am: Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

7:29 am: Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Bryson DeChambeau

7:40 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

7:51 am: Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

8:02 am: Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

12:41 pm: Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

12:52 pm: Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

1:03 pm: Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

1:14 pm: Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

1:25 pm: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 pm: Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

1:47 pm: Joaquín Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

1:58 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

Tee 10

7:18 am: Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

7:29 am: Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

7:40 am: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

7:51 am: Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

8:02 am: Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

12:52 pm: Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace

1:14 pm: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

1:25 pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

1:36 pm: Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

1:47 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

1:58 pm: Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap

2:09 pm: Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More