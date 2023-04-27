“Made my day” – Fan receives special goodies from Paige Spiranac after winning her giveaway 

Paige Spiranac is a social media sensation. Her golf content is well-known. The American model has a massive fan base across all social media platforms and is only a few hundred followers away from reaching four million on Instagram.

Paige Spiranac also runs a podcast called Playing A Round, where she discusses her golfing experiences. There, she also has exclusive prizes for her followers.

Paige gave the Augusta items to her fans during The Masters earlier this month. A fan recently turned to his Twitter account to praise the model for her lovely gift.

A user named @moveslikejagler shared a photo of the present he received. He Tweeted:

"Thank you to the wonderful @PaigeSpiranac and @SamanthaSMarks for picking me for the Masters giveaway with #PlayingARoundPod!! Made my day to receive it today!"

Paige Spiranac has also started her own website, where she has many other surprising gifts for fans.

"There is no nudity on OnlyPaige" - Paige Spiranac clarifies fans' doubts about her website

Paige Spiranac's website, OnlyPaige, has a lot of golf content. The model uses the website to share her unseen photos and videos.

She is best known for posting revealing pictures on her social media page, causing fans to wonder whether she might be sharing explicit content on her site.

Spiranac recently clarified people's doubts via Instagram Q&A. She revealed that her site does not have any nudity in it. She said:

"There is no nudity on OnlyPaige, there will never be nudity on OnlyPaige, no shame to anyone who is doing that. But I don't feel comfortable doing that, and also you can get that for free on the internet, whenever you want. So I wanted to provide more value.

"Yes, there are very sexy pictures on there, sexier than I put on here, but there's no nudity."I think there's something sexy with using your imagination and not showing anything. There's something for anyone, you can get your fix if you want the sexy stuff," she added.

Ashley Graham dethrones Paige Spiranac as the 'Sexiest Woman in the World'

Paige Spiranac was named the Sexiest Woman in the World in 2022 by Maxim magazine. In 2023, however, Ashley Graham appeared on the cover of the magazine, dethroning Spiranac.

Ashley Graham, the Queen of Curves, is a plus-size model. She has a large social media following. Graham has around 20 million Instagram followers.

The 35-year-old model spoke about her modeling career in an interview with Maxim Magazine. Graham said:

"We can look at everybody’s shapes and sizes, gender, ethnicity, and age as part of who they are; it doesn’t have to be a negative or a positive. It should be something that’s easily embraced, and we don’t need to be having these conversations all the time.

"Our bodies are always changing, and they’re always evolving. I’ve been using my own body as a tool to be able to talk about these feelings," she added.

However, Paige Spiranac has no bad blood against Ashley. She is busy with her website. She is also preparing for a match against John Daly scheduled to take place in June.

