Who is Ashley Graham? Supermodel dethrones Paige Spiranac as the 'sexiest woman in the world'

Ashley Graham, a plus-size model, recently dethroned golf influencer Paige Spiranac to become the "Sexiest Woman Alive" and graced the cover of Maxim magazine. Spiranac was crowned the Sexiest Woman in the World last year.

Graham, a 35-year-old model, is known as the "Queen of curves." Graham is a breath of fresh air in the glamorous industry, busting the idea of zero-shape modeling.

Her confidence is contagious as she walks the runway with a bright smile and a positive attitude, reminding everyone that beauty comes in all forms and sizes.

Ashley Graham is a social media sensation with over 20 million Instagram followers. The mother-of-three has walked the runway in everything from bikinis to lace gowns. Graham will be on the cover of Maxim magazine's "Hot 100 May/June 2023 edition."

In an interview with Maxim Magazine, she said:

"We can look at everybody’s shapes and sizes, gender, ethnicity, and age as part of who they are; it doesn’t have to be a negative or a positive. It should be something that’s easily embraced, and we don’t need to be having these conversations all the time. Our bodies are always changing, and they’re always evolving. I’ve been using my own body as a tool to be able to talk about these feelings.”

Ashley Graham also featured on the cover page of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2016 and also appeared on Ted Talks. She vociferously talks about body positivity and promotes acceptance of all body types. Barbie was also made in likeness to the model.

"I've never felt sexier"- Paige Spiranac talks about her modeling career

Paige Spiranac continues to grow her social media fan base. She has just a few hundred shorts of completing four million followers on Instagram. The golfer-turned-influencer is pretty busy with website content.

A few weeks ago, Paige celebrated her 30th birthday and shared a picture of herself donned in a stunning red swimsuit. She spoke about her modeling journey in the caption and wrote:

"Today is my 30th Birthday. I know most women don’t like to talk about their age because people act like there is a shelf life and treat us like spoiled milk lol. Truth is I’ve never felt sexier and more confident in my own skin. Here’s the getting older!"

Spiranac has no hard feelings about Ashley Graham winning the Sexiest Woman title in 2023. Instead, she shared throwback pictures looking back at her achievements.

Paige Spiranac is focused on developing her website and podcasts and building her career. She recently spoke about the content on her "OnlyPaige" website.

Spiranac revealed that she does not post nude content on her site. She said via Instagram Q&A:

"There is no nudity on OnlyPaige, there will never be nudity on OnlyPaige, no shame to anyone who is doing that. But I don't feel comfortable doing that, and also you can get that for free on the internet, whenever you want. So I wanted to provide more value. Yes, there are very sexy pictures on there, sexier than I put on here, but there's no nudity."

Poll : 0 votes