Major champion Gary Player hits a stunning shot while playing with former USA president Donald Trump 

Gary Player was recently seen teeing off with former USA President Donald Trump at the Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach. In a video that has gone viral on X, Player is seen sporting all whites as he effortlessly chips in during one of the rounds.

Player is a beloved figure in the golfing world. He's one of the "Big Three" in golf and few names command as much respect as him. He is often seen congratulating tournament winners on X (formerly Twitter) and makes headlines with his insightful perspectives on golf players and the sport itself.

The fellow golfers, including Donald Trump, go in disbelief and can be heard saying:

"Oh, he made it."

One of the players is seen giving him a high five after the chip-in. Social media was elated after Player's glorious chip-in at the age of 88.

Gary Player is a legend of the game and has clinched nine major championships on the regular tour and another nine major championships on the Champions Tour. The South African golfer is the lone non-American to win all four Majors.

Gary Player believes Tiger Woods ruined his career by taking coaching from the wrong people

During a recent interview with KW Golf, Gary Player spoke about how Tiger Woods ruined his career. Woods has 15 Majors whereas Jack Nicklaus has 18. Player said:

"Tiger Woods had his career ruined. Tiger Woods won 14 majors. The 14th... he won by 15 shots. You know what that's like? It's like running the 100 meters in seven seconds."

Gary Player said that Tiger Woods would have become the greatest player had he not taken coaching from the wrong people.

The next week he's having a lesson from a man who I don't know if he played in the Masters could break 80. Couldn't! But he's having a lesson from this guy. Then he goes to another guy who couldn't break probably 85 in the Masters... Why did Tiger do that?" he added.

Player believes Woods could have won at least 22 Majors. The 88-year-old said Tiger Woods would have been regarded as the greatest athlete the world had ever seen, regardless of gender, but that he ruined the opportunity with his decisions.

Tiger Woods won his 14th Major in 2008. It took him 11 years to win his 15th Major at Augusta National Golf Club in 2019. After his car crash in February 2021, Woods hasn't been able to grace many tournaments. In the last three seasons, he has played only eight events, the last being the 2024 Masters.