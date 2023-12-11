Major winner and LIV Golf player Louis Oosthuizen wins rain-delayed Alfred Dunhill Championship

Louis Oosthuizen has lifted the trophy at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship, winning his first DP World Tour title in five years. The LIV Golfer edged out South African golfer Charl Schwartzel on a rainy last day to pick up the win with a two-shot margin.

Oosthuizen carded a final round of 69 and an overall score of 270. He started off the final round tied alongside Schwartzel, but halfway through the day play was suspended due to torrential weather. With rain and lightening affecting play at the Leopard Creek Country Club, play was postponed to Monday.

Players teed off on Monday under rainy conditions. Schwartzel bogeyed the very first hole he played, opening the door for Louis Oosthuizen. The 2010 Open Champion did not stop after that and found his way to the top of the leaderboard.

Speaking to BBC, Oosthuizen said in a post-round interview:

"This is a tournament that I really wanted. It took me a while. It's always a great place coming back to. I wouldn't say 18 was kind to me this time, but I managed it a little bit, maybe not on the last hole there but I got it through."

Final standings for 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship, led by Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen ultimately finshed first, with Charl Schwartzel in second place and Christiaan Bezuidenhout in third. Following are the final standings for the Alfred Dunhill Championship:

1 Louis Oosthuizen

2 Charl Schwartzel

3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T4 Darius Van Driel, Matti Schmid, Marco Penge

T7 Alejandro Del Rey, Jayden Schaper, Casey Jarvis, Andy Sullivan

T11 Thriston Lawrence, Matthias Schwab, Paul Waring

14 Andrea Pavan

T15 Antoine Rozner, Matthew Baldwin, Aaron Cockerill, Ugo Coussaud, Dylan Naidoo

T20 Edoardo Molinari, Dylan Frittelli, Renato Paratore, Robin Williams, Ashun Wu

T25 Zander Lombard, Jaco Van Zyl, Samuel Jones, Will Enefer, JC Ritchie, Christiaan Maas (a), Luca Filippi

T32 Kyle Barker, Wilco Nienaber, Alexander Levy, Manuel Elvira, Erik van Rooyen, Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Sam Bairstow

T39 Jamie Donaldson, Neil Schietekat, Joakim Lagergren, Thomas Aiken, Johannes Veerman

T44 Dean Burmester, Jaco Prinsloo, Christo Lamprecht (a), Dale Whitnell

T48 Francesco Laporta, Scott Jamieson, Anthony Michael, Adrien Saddier, Matthis Besard, Espen Kofstad, Keenan Davidse, Wynand Dingle

T56 Joshua Berry, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, James Morrison, Pieter Moolman

60 Jean Hugo

T61Malcolm Mitchell, Andrew Johnston, Chase Hanna

64 Nikhil Rama

65 Doug McGuigan

The prize purse for the Alfred Dunhill Championship is $1.6 million, of which Oosthuizen won around $270,000.