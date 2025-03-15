Major winner Matt Fitzpatrick splits with caddie after missing cut at The Players Championship

After six years, Matt Fitzpatrick and his caddie Billy Foster have parted ways. The news of the split came after the ace golfer failed to make a cut at the Players Championship this week.

Ad

Foster posted a heartfelt note on his social media page about his and Fitzpatrick's six-year long association. He wrote:

"Well after six great years, all good things come to an end. This game never stops to frustrate you & infuriate you….!!! Unfortunately times change & ultimately it’s the caddie or the coach that has to accept results are not good enough & when you stop enjoying what you are doing it’s time for a change. Thanks Matt we had a great run & who knows where the next chapter will go. Onwards & Upwards,"

Ad

Trending

The veteran caddie also added a caption to the headlining picture saying:

"Goodbye Pal. It was a great journey."

Ad

Matt Fitzpatrick has been struggling with his form since the past quite some time. This week, he carded 78 and 72 in his first two rounds at the Players Championship respectively, missing the weekend cut.

His best finish this year was placing T22 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. Previously, he had missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in February.

It is unclear who will be at Fitzpatrick's bag going forward, but it would certainly be an important decision for the golfer with the Masters heralding in the Major season next month. The PGA Tour will return to Augusta National from April 7th to 13th, 2025 this year.

Ad

This leaves very little time to Fitzpatrick to find Foster's replacement, especially with the Ryder Cup taking place in September this year. At the last edition of the biennial tournament, the Briton had played a significant role as Europe clinched a victory against the US on home soil. Foster was his caddie at the time.

When did Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Foster join forces?

Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Foster at the 2022 US Open (Source: Imagn)

Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Foster started working together in 2018, after the latter split from Lee Westwood.

Ad

Fitzpatrick won his first Major at the 2022 US Open with Foster at his bag. Soon after, the duo picked up two titles at the RBC Heritage and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

In December last year, the veteran caddie had announced that he would be cutting down on his caddie duties after a 42-years long career. He was set to alternate the job with Dan Parrott. Apart from Westwood, Foster had previously worked with Darren Clarke and Seve Ballesteros as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback