“Majors could do legit drafts” - Max Homa says he is ‘very down’ to move to the eye test if the OWGR is abolished

Max Homa was recently seen at the 2023 Zurich Classic. However, he and his partner Collin Morikawa were amongst the favorites who missed the cut in the tournament.

However, Homa recently took to Twitter to take a sly dig at the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). He wrote a long tweet that read:

"If the OWGR is abolished I’m very down to move strictly to the eye test. The majors could do legit drafts of the top "x" players they think are worthy of exemption for their events. Would be epic and a content bonanza #golf"

max homa @maxhoma23 If the OWGR is abolished I’m very down to move strictly to the eye test. The majors could do legit drafts of the top “x” players they think are worthy of exemption for their events. Would be epic and a content bonanza #golf If the OWGR is abolished I’m very down to move strictly to the eye test. The majors could do legit drafts of the top “x” players they think are worthy of exemption for their events. Would be epic and a content bonanza #golf

Last year, after winning the Fortinet Championship, Max Homa said that he hopes that LIV golfers will receive OWGR points sooner or later. He said:

"I hope for them that it does go through and they get World Ranking points. It seems like if 48 great golfers play in a tournament, week in and week out, to my eye, should get points. But there is a criteria. That’s how the world works."

Fans and experts react to Max Homa's sly dig at the OWGR

Just after Max Homa shared the tweet, several fans and experts shared their views on OWGR. Some of them even gave their opinions and suggestions to get the rankings system better.

Some of the top comments from Homa's comment section are:

"OWGR needs to evaluate EVERY professional golfer or none. The Masters made it clear there are golfers on the LIV tour that deserve to be ranked like everyone else. Otherwise, it's making a mockery of golf. What's the Ryder Cup if you spitefully leave players off the roster because of their tour affiliation?"

Weez @Dak_is_Good



What's the Ryder Cup if you spitefully leave players off the roster… @maxhoma23 OWGR needs to evaluate EVERY professional golfer or none. The Masters made it clear there are golfers on the LIV tour that deserve to be ranked like everyone else. Otherwise, it's making a mockery of golf.What's the Ryder Cup if you spitefully leave players off the roster… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @maxhoma23 OWGR needs to evaluate EVERY professional golfer or none. The Masters made it clear there are golfers on the LIV tour that deserve to be ranked like everyone else. Otherwise, it's making a mockery of golf. What's the Ryder Cup if you spitefully leave players off the roster… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"Let’s get it changed to best caddies ever #joe"

"Then it becomes a popularity contest. Like how David Duval and John Daly got an exemption to play at that Zurich exhibition last week. Just include LIV in the OWGR calculation like it should be. Problem solved."

Philo_Beddoe @Philo_Beddoe999



Just include LIV in the OWGR calculation like it should be. Problem solved. @maxhoma23 Then it becomes a popularity contest. Like how David Duval and John Daly got an exemption to play at that Zurich exhibition last week.Just include LIV in the OWGR calculation like it should be. Problem solved. @maxhoma23 Then it becomes a popularity contest. Like how David Duval and John Daly got an exemption to play at that Zurich exhibition last week. Just include LIV in the OWGR calculation like it should be. Problem solved.

"And do the same with world amateur rankings. Exclude points for kids getting sponsored exemptions into pro tournaments. These exemptions boost their rankings and aren’t given out strictly on merit. They are given out based on grooming and virtue signaling. A “popularity contest ” as you say. Any invitation or sponsored exemption should be excluded from both sets of points"

Galveston Rum Co. @GalvestonRum @Philo_Beddoe999 @maxhoma23 And do the same with world amateur rankings. Exclude points for kids getting sponsored exemptions into pro tournaments. These exemptions boost their rankings and aren’t given out strictly on merit. They are given out based on grooming and virtue signaling. A “popularity contest ”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @Philo_Beddoe999 @maxhoma23 And do the same with world amateur rankings. Exclude points for kids getting sponsored exemptions into pro tournaments. These exemptions boost their rankings and aren’t given out strictly on merit. They are given out based on grooming and virtue signaling. A “popularity contest ”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"Nope. Respectfully, you need an analytical system & metric that best captures true talent in a given period across multiple platforms. If you want an eye test Championship then do an all star match up or the like. Math is the way."

Roy McAvoy @Saltlick628 @maxhoma23 Nope. Respectfully, you need an analytical system & metric that best captures true talent in a given period across multiple platforms. If you want an eye test Championship then do an all star match up or the like. Math is the way. @maxhoma23 Nope. Respectfully, you need an analytical system & metric that best captures true talent in a given period across multiple platforms. If you want an eye test Championship then do an all star match up or the like. Math is the way.

"Truth. When I was growing up I always used to think how awesome it was that guys like jumbo ozaki played the majors. Serious talent out there as you know. Golf is a global game not just the @PGATOUR"

Barry Launder @barrylaunder @maxhoma23 Truth. When I was growing up I always used to think how awesome it was that guys like jumbo ozaki played the majors. Serious talent out there as you know. Golf is a global game not just the @PGATOUR @maxhoma23 Truth. When I was growing up I always used to think how awesome it was that guys like jumbo ozaki played the majors. Serious talent out there as you know. Golf is a global game not just the @PGATOUR

"I think the eye test shows that Peter uihlein is worthy of being in the majors right now. He deserves a shot with how well he’s playing. Easily a top 50 player on the planet right now"

Tour pro @Tourpro7 @maxhoma23 I think the eye test shows that Peter uihlein is worthy of being in the majors right now. He deserves a shot with how well he’s playing. Easily a top 50 player on the planet right now @maxhoma23 I think the eye test shows that Peter uihlein is worthy of being in the majors right now. He deserves a shot with how well he’s playing. Easily a top 50 player on the planet right now

"This would be awesome. Imagine the week before Augusta, all the green jackets line up and have a draft live while eating pimento cheese."

Blake Amrhein @Blakeamrhein @maxhoma23 This would be awesome. Imagine the week before Augusta, all the green jackets line up and have a draft live while eating pimento cheese. @maxhoma23 This would be awesome. Imagine the week before Augusta, all the green jackets line up and have a draft live while eating pimento cheese.

Max Homa feels that if the OWGR gets abolished, then the majors tournament will get quite a bit of an advantage. Now, it is only a matter of time before such a thing happens in the future.

Poll : 0 votes