"Make Golf Great Again!!" - Fans react to reports of Donald Trump meeting separately with LIV and PGA officials

Fans on social media have reacted to renewed hopes for the potential merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf after Donald Trump's recent meetings with leaders of both circuits. The US President played a round of golf with Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on Friday, November 15, at his golf course in Palm Beach.

The very next day, Saturday, November 16, Trump went on to meet Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan during a UFC match. A picture of Al-Rumayyan and Trump went viral on the internet, showing them seemingly engaged in discussion.

Recently, NUCLR Golf provided an update on Donald Trump's meetings with PGA and PIF officials amidst the ongoing talks about the potential merger. They shared a post with the caption:

"JUST IN: The Washington Post reports that President-elect Donald Trump played a round of golf with PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan on Friday in Palm Beach. Trump then met with Yasir Al-Rumayyan Saturday at UFC as discussions around the future of golf continue."

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post.

"Make Golf Great Again!!," a fan wrote.

One fan wrote that Trump would "fix" everything between the circuits.

"The man is going to fix everything," one more fan wrote.

"If anyone is going to get this deal done it’ll be him somehow," a fan jotted.

Another described it as the "art" of doing the deal.

"Art of the deal," another fan said.

Here are more fan reactions:

Fan's reaction (Image via X/@NUCLRGOLF)

Notably, the PGA Tour and PIF have been in talks about their potential merger since June 2023. It has been over a year, but the deal has yet to be finalized.

Donald Trump suggests helping the PGA Tour and LIV Golf "get the deal done"

Donald Trump's love for the game of golf is well-known among fans worldwide. He owns numerous golf courses and regularly hosts tournaments. Additionally, he has a strong business relationship with LIV Golf. Over the past three years, he has hosted five tournaments for the circuit on his properties.

Last month, Trump appeared on an episode of the Let’s Go! podcast hosted by Jim Gray and Bill Belichick, where he suggested that he could help the circuits finalize the deal. He said, via The Washington Post:

"I would say it would take me the better part of 15 minutes to get that deal done. I’m really going to work on other things, to be honest with you. I think we have much bigger problems than that. But I do think we should have one tour and they should have the best players in that tour.”

Although there is no significant update on the potential merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, both circuits are continuing with their schedules. The third season of the Saudi circuit concluded in September, while the PGA Tour is hosting its fall season events, the final one set to take place from November 21 to 24.

