“Makes my job easier” - Jason Day comments on Jon Rahm's rumored move to LIV Golf and hopes for an easier field in his absence 

The controversy of the moment (Jon Rahm's alleged departure to LIV Golf) reached Jason Day at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida. The Australian has no mixed feelings about Rahm's movement, if it ultimately materializes. "It makes my job easier," Day said.

Jason Day will be playing the Grant Thornton Invitational starting Friday, December 8, teaming up with Lydia Ko. From the tournament home course, Day took the opportunity to share some views about LIV Golf.

On Jon Rahm and his much-rumored transfer to LIV Golf, Jason Day had this to say to The Palm Beach Post:

"I just think when guys get thrown money at them everyone's got a number in the end. I just hope he makes the right decision by him and his family. It doesn't matter to me. Personally, if he leaves it makes my job easier because I don't have to compete against him. I just want him to be happy. That's all that matters in the end."

Jason Day's revelations did not end there. He confirmed some rumors and denied others, all linked to himself and the circuit led by his compatriot Greg Norman. Here's how he put it:

"I know there's rumors about me going. They're totally false. I don't know where these rumors start. I'm sure my agent has talked to them because he's got players over there and you have to talk to them, you have to make sure. If they're throwing a certain amount of money around, you have to make sure you're at least doing due diligence on that side. I haven't had any connection to LIV."

Jason Day's views on LIV Golf

The circumstances of its development as a circuit have resulted in Australia being a very important venue for LIV Golf. It would not be surprising then that this circuit would be very attractive to an Australian player, especially one of Jason Day's quality.

Day, however, has not been won over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed league. The Australian went so far as to say in 2022 that he did not rule out an eventual move but that has not been the case.

"I still struggle to watch LIV," Day said to the Palm Beach Post. "I do like some of the concepts they have. They just haven't quite nailed either the format or the true excitement of what they're trying to accomplish... It's still not for me."

LIV Golf is directed by Australian Greg Norman and has among its main stars another Aussie Cameron Smith. Its star event of the 2023 season was the one held in Adelaide last April.

Day has a career of 17 seasons as a professional, 15 of them on the PGA Tour. His performance as a pro golfer has been very successful with 18 victories, 13 of them at the highest level, including the 2015 PGA Championship. In that same season, he was number one in the world ranking for 51 weeks.