‘Makes him look bad?”: Kyle Porter raises question on Collin Morikawa hitting back at media amid caddie change saga

It was announced ahead of the 2025 Rocket Classic that Collin Morikawa will no longer have Joe Greiner on his bag. Having had the latter for less than three months as his caddie, the golfer requested the media to hold off on publishing news until after he completed the Pro-Am event.

However, one reporter named Adam Schupak did not comply with the golfer's request. This move made Collin Morikawa feel uneasy, and he ended up politely confronting the Golfweek reporter in a press conference.

Renowned golf analyst Kyle Porter posted a screenshot of Adam's article along with a caption that suggested he did not understand why Collin Morikawa was upset over the content.

He said (via X @KylePorterNS):

Here it is. Morikawa thinks this … makes him look bad?

Schupak approached Collin Morikawa on the Detroit Golf Club's first hole tee box as he was preparing to tee up the Pro-Am and asked him if he had a caddie in mind for the Open Championship. The PGA Tour sensation responded not only with a no to the question but also addressed the journalist's article.

According to the interview, Collin Morikawa asked Adam Schupak to wait for 2 and a half hours to ask questions about the caddie change before publishing an article. When he did not do so, the American golfer felt that it was disrespectful to his Pro-Am partners and also painted a negative image of himself.

Collin Morikawa said (via X @Golf_com):

"I read your article that you wrote. Look, I'm not here to tell people how to do their jobs, but I don't get why you would make me sound bad because you put out my quote that I was playing with Pro-Am partners out front...And for you to put out a quote like that to put me down and saying, hey wait 2.5 hours. I mean, you called me up on the first tee. So I'm not going to tell you how to do your job, you can write whatever you want - this is America. But don't put me down like that."

Adam Schupak replied by stating that he included Morikawa's quote in good faith. He stated that the intention was to make him look like he was focused on playing golf with his playing partners.

The golfer acknowledged that people view things differently while politely expressing that he viewed it in a negative way. He concluded by stating that choosing a new caddie is a "process" and that he will let the media know when he has made the decision.

The Golfweek article has since been edited to have the PGA Tour star's quote on the tee box cut out.

Who is caddying for Collin Morikawa at the 2025 Rocket Classic?

With Joe Greiner and Collin Morikawa parting ways, he will have a familiar face on his back this week at the Detroit Golf Club. KK Limbhasut will be caddying for his old friend for the 2025 Rocket Classic.

KK Limbhasut and Morikawa were teammates on the University of California, Berkeley's stellar Division I golf team. The latter disclosed that the former will only be caddying for him this week. Limbhasut took up the opportunity as he had a break from his events on the Korn Ferry Tour.

