“Making the cut would be a win. US Open is unforgiving” – Fans predict Tiger Woods ‘MC or WD’ at the US Open as he scouts Pinehurst 

Fans on social media predicted Tiger Woods' results after the American golfer was spotted practicing at Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course ahead of the 2024 US Open. Woods recently scouted the Major's venue to practice a few shots, accompanied by his caddie.

However, fans do not have high hopes for Woods at the Major. Twlegion shared a video of Woods and his caddie playing golf at Pinehurst No.2 on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Tiger getting his numbers this morning at Pinehurst. How will he fare?"

Expand Tweet

Trending

In the comments section, fans predicted that Woods would probably miss the cut at the Major or withdraw from the competition. One fan even noted that if he made the cut, it would be a win for the golfer.

"Making the cut would be a win. US Open is unforgiving," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Another user mentioned that Woods will probably withdraw from the competition.

"Tiger never misses a cut. He WD before that to not mess with his impeccable missed cut stats. So, i bet on WD," commented another fan.

Earlier this year, Woods withdrew from The Genesis Invitational Open after shooting a round of 72 on the first day due to a fever.

"MC or WD," wrote a fan.

"I hope he makes the cut, but probably wont," another fan wrote.

Here are more fans reactions:

Fans reactions ((Image via X/@TWlegion)

A look into Tiger Woods' performance in 2024

Tiger Woods has played in three tournaments this season, including two Majors, but has largely struggled with his game. He joined the stellar field of the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open but withdrew, citing illness, after shooting a first-round 72.

Woods next teed it up at the Masters in Augusta and had a good start with a round of 73. He followed this with a round of 72 and made the cut at the Major. However, he struggled in the third round, shooting 82, and finished with a final round of 77. He settled with a score of +16, taking the 60th spot on the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods next played at the PGA Championship but failed to make the cut, shooting rounds of 72 and 77 to score +7.

Although he has struggled with his game in 2024, Woods has fared well at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course over the years. He played at the venue twice in his career, finishing in a tie for third place in 1999 and second in 2005. The last time the US Open was held at Pinehurst No. 2 was in 2014, but Woods missed the tournament as he was recovering from surgery.

Tiger Woods has also displayed exemplary performances at the US Open, winning the Major three times in his career—in 2000, 2002, and 2008. It is important to note that Woods earned a special exemption from the United States Golf Association (USGA) for the Major this year. The 2024 US Open is scheduled from June 13 to 16.