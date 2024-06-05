WATCH: Tiger Woods out scouting Pinehurst No. 2 with caddie Lance Bennett ahead of US Open

Tiger Woods scouted the Pinehurst No. 2 golf course, the venue for the upcoming Major, with his caddie Lance Bennett. The legendary American golfer has earned an exemption to compete in the 2024 US Open, scheduled to take place later this month.

As the Major approaches, Woods has begun his practice sessions. Several pictures and videos circulating on the internet show Tiger Woods and his caddie scouting Pinehurst No. 2.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Woods last played in the 2024 PGA Championship but unfortunately missed the cut. He also participated in the Masters earlier this year. He made the cut but struggled in the final two rounds, finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Interestingly, Woods also scouted the venues of the last two Majors ahead of their commencement. While he practised at the Augusta National Golf Course before the tournament, he was also spotted at Valhalla Golf Course, the site for the PGA Championship, earlier this year. However, he struggled at both tournaments, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the upcoming Major.

Woods is excited to compete at Pinehurst, and upon earning the exemption last month, he expressed his enthusiasm for playing in the Major, saying (via CNN):

“The US Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career. I’m honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s US Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”

A look into Tiger Woods' previous outings at Pinehurst No.2 Golf Course

Tiger Woods has played at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course for the US Open twice in his career, putting in strong performances both times and finishing in the top-5 on each occasion. In the 1999 US Open held at Pinehurst No. 2, Woods tied for third place. He returned to the venue in 2005 and finished in second place, just two strokes behind the winner Michael Campbell.

In 2014, the US Open was again held at Pinehurst No. 2, but Woods did not participate due to back surgery that year. The legendary golfer has won the US Open thricr, each at a different venue.

His first victory came in 2000 at Pebble Beach Golf Course, defeating Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez by 15 strokes. Two years later, he won at Bethpage State Park (Black Course), securing a three-stroke victory over Phil Mickelson. His last US Open win was in 2008 at Torrey Pines, where he defeated Rocco Mediate in a playoff.

Last year, Wyndham Clark won his maiden Major at the US Open by defeating Rory McIlroy by one stroke. He will return to defend his title this year. The 2024 US Open will begin on Thursday, June 13, and conclude on Sunday, June 16, at Pinehurst No.2 Golf Course.