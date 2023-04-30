"Man’s a machine right now " - Fans react to Jon Rahm's 'ridiculous' round at Mexico Open

With the final round of Mexico Open scheduled for April 30, Jon Rahm, who was in 12th place after the second round, played impressively in the third round, leapfrogging 10 spots to take the second place. Rahm kickstarted on Saturday with a birdie on the first hole. He subsequently made two consecutive birdies on the third and fourth holes.

Jon Rahm opened with a par-3 on the fifth hole, followed by three consecutive birdies on the sixth, seventh, and eighth holes. He added four more birdies in the final nine holes to finish at 10-under 61.

It is worth noting that Jon Rahm has tied the lowest score of his career with his incredible performance at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vindata.

The PGA Tour shared a post on Rahm's with the caption saying:

"Ridiculous round from @JonRahmPGA. He ties his career low round and has broken the course record @MexicoOpenGolf with a 61."

Fans jumped into the comment section to write:

"Man’s a machine right now."

"Rahmbo is a beast. He’s clearly the #1 golfer in the world."

"He’s kind of good."

"Amazing talent- fun to watch."

"This guy is good at golf."

The Mexico Open will have its final round on Sunday, April 30.

2023 Mexico Open at Vindata round 3 leaderboard

Tony Finau claimed the lead after the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a score of -19. He took the lead with a score of -13 after the second round. On Saturday, he added a round of -6 to his score and set up a deficit of 19 to keep the lead.

Akshay Bhatia and Jon Rahm are tied for second place in the rankings. Both finished with a score of -17, two strokes behind the leader.

Brandon Wu finished in fourth place with a scoring deficit of 16, followed by Will Gordon at -13, and Austin Smotherman in sixth place with a score of -12.

With a score of -11, Andrew Putnam finished in a three-way tie for seventh place with Eric Cole and Erik Van. Carson Young finished tenth, alongside Ben Taylor, Emiliano Grillo, and Carson Champ.

The following is the complete leaderboard for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta round 3:

1: Tony Finau: -19

T2: Akshay Bhatia: -17

T2: Jon Rahm: -17

4: Brandon Wu: -16

5: Will Gordon: -13

6: Austin Smotherman: -12

T7: Eric Cole: -11

T7: Erik van: -11

T7: Andrew Putnam: -11

T10: Cameron Champ: -10

T10: Ben Taylor: -10

T10: Emiliano Grillo: -10

T10: Carson Young: -10

T14: Michael Kim: -9

T14. Kevin Roy: -9

T17. Raul Pereda: -8

T17. Dylan Wu: -8

T17. Kevin Chappell: -8

T17. Beau Hossler: -8

T17. Joseph Bramlett: -8

T17. Vincent Norrman: -8

T23. Gary Woodland: -7

T23.Stephan Jaeger: -7

T23. Scott Piercy: -7

T23.Charley Hoffman: -7

T23. Francesco Molinari: -7

T23. Harry Hall: -7

T23. Seong-Hyeon Kim: -7

T30. Patrick Rodgers: -6

T30. Ryan Moore: -6

T30. Greyson Sigg: -6

T30. Alejandro Tosti: -6

T30. Trevor Werbylo: -6

T30. Nate Lashley: -6

T30. Sebastian Vazquez: -6

T30. Ben Martin: 6

T30. James Hahn: -6

T30. Derek Ernst: -6

T30 . Taylor Pendrith: -6

T30. Austin Cook: -6

T30. Mark Hubbard: -6

T30. Andrew Novak: -6

T30 Geoff Ogilvy: -6

T30 Aaron Baddeley: -6

