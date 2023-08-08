Man suffers spine and neck injuries after tree falls on golf cart at Mississippi golf course

A man named Jarred Grimes suffered severe injuries after a tree fell on top of his golf cart at the Natchez Trace Golf Course in Lee County, Mississippi. The accident took place on Monday. The golfer was out on the golf course during afternoon hours when a large tree fell on his cart.

According to his family members, Grimes suffered injuries to his spine, neck and ribs. As per WTVA in Tupelo's report, the accident took place at around 1 pm. The felling of the tree has been reported to have been caused by storms passing across the region.

An injured Grimes was pulled out from underneath the large tree by several individuals on the course. He was transported to the hospital in Tupelo and was later shifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for further treatment.

Golf cart insurance: All you need to know

Golf cart accidents are common occurrences. The electric carts can be treated as small transport vehicles that have a usefulness that extends beyond the links, such as getting around one’s community. Needless to say, it’ll be smart to invest in cart insurance.

Cart insurance typically provides coverage for collision, bodily injury and property damage liability. The coverage can be part of one’s car insurance or a separate golf insurance policy. It is pertinent to note that cart insurance can pay for injuries for golfers falling off a cart, crashes or damages caused by other objects.