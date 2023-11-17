Marjorie Curtin triumphs as Club Medal winner at Carus Green at 93 

Marjorie Curtin is not a recognizable name in today's golf world. However, she is the very best example of what the sport truly means, which goes far beyond the professional tours and the big stars.

Curtin recently won the Carus Green Golf Club championship. The interest in the fact grows to infinity when you add to it that the brand-new champion is no less than 93 years old.

Curtin, whose handicap was 34 before the championship began, played her round for a gross 104 (net 2 under 70), beating runner-up Janet Ingham on countback and third-place finisher Avril Standing by one stroke. Both Ingham and Standing are 30 years younger than the winner.

Curtin's performance was so good that it included a net eagle and eight net birdies. Her handicap improved to 31.3 after her impressive win.

Marjorie Curtin was approached by the press to get her impressions after this memorable performance. She said, according to National Club Golfer:

"I was astonished to win. [My highlights were] not going in the bunkers or water."

Curtin and her husband are the owners of Carus Green Golf Club, which is located in Kendal, England. It is a small facility (approximately 500 members) but is considered the best in the Lake District.

Marjorie Curtin started playing golf when she was 43

Marjorie Curtin started playing golf 50 years ago when she was 43. As she told England Golf, her son was injured playing rugby and they took up golf as a new sport.

"Golf is a sport that you can enjoy your whole life. It’s such a great sport for families to play together. After my son injured his knee playing rugby, we would hit a few balls on the field. Both my son and husband played, in fact, that’s why we bought Carus Green Golf Club in 2003 – we just loved playing golf," she said.

She added:

"My [career] highlights have to be my hole-in-one at Workington Golf Club, as well as being lady captain of Kirkby Lonsdale and Casterton Golf Clubs, as well as playing in the Cecil Leitch League. It’s all been memorable."

Marjorie Curtin also made it clear that she had no plans to give up the sport despite her age:

"Now my grandchildren play and it’s great to see their enthusiasm for the sport. What other sport can a 93-year-old play alongside their grandchildren aged 8 and 9? I’ll keep going for as long as I can."

Curtin's victory in the Carus Green Golf Club championship has an additional merit, as it could take her to the final of the Race to Woodhall Spa. This is the English golf championship to define the best handicap golfer (both male and female).

If she qualifies, the nonagenarian Marjorie Curtin would be playing with the best handicap players in the country, proving that golf is the true sport for all ages.